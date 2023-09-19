Humble Growth raises first fund of $312M

Humble Growth is a newly minted investment firm formed by three CPG veterans — including Orgain founder Andrew Abraham, RXBar founder Peter Rahal and lawyer Nick Giannuzzi.

Why it matters: The trio has closed their first fund of $312 million, Giannuzzi tells Axios.

Of note: Giannuzzi was an early investor in beverage startup Vitamin Water and, via his law firm, shepherded a number of startups such as Tate's Bake Shop, Vita Coco and Mary Ruth Organics, among many others.

He was involved in Coca-Cola's $6.1 billion purchase of sports drink maker Bodyarmor in 2021.

Orgain, meanwhile, was acquired by Nestlé last year, while RXBar was acquired by Kellogg in 2017 for $600 million.

Details: The executives will leverage years of experience on the founder and legal sides to not only place their bets but also to help those startups to succeed, Giannuzzi says.

In other words, the firm isn't just offering a blank check, he says.

Investors in the fund include Nestlé Health Science, Verlinvest, Bodyarmor co-founder Mike Repole, Stonyfield Farm CEO Gary Hirshberg, IT Cosmetics co-founder Paulo Lima and Ainsworth Pet Nutrition founder Sean Lang.

Zoom in: Humble Growth will invest between $10 million and $40 million in startups with more than $20 million in revenue in food, beverage, beauty, supplements, pet, or personal care spaces, Giannuzzi says.

The firm is not writing venture checks, however, though it may do a bit of "gunslinging" and invest smaller amounts in beauty startups, he says.

The bottom line: When Humble Growth goes to a founder, it can write a big check, and it can help with operations, Giannuzzi says.