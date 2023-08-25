Zepto, an India-based grocery delivery company, secured a $200 million Series E at a $1.4 billion valuation in a deal led by Stepstone Group, CEO Aadit Palicha tells Axios.

Driving the news: The two-year old company has grown rapidly, and has its eyes on a public offering in around 24 months.

How it works: "Proximity matters in India," Palicha says. So the company operates more than 200 warehouses throughout the seven cities it operates in order to deliver groceries in 10 minutes or less.

The self-described delivery-only supermarket works directly with CPG companies to source inventory.

Zepto currently operates in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata.

Zoom in: The company's executive team brings supply chain and operating experience, which Palicha says drives the strategy.

President Vinay Dhanani is ex-Flipkart and ITC Group, and CFO Ramesh Bafna previously worked at Myntra, Flipkart and Wipro.

Other execs come from Uber Eats, Tata Consumer Products, Johnson & Johnson and HSBC.

Details: Goodwater Capital joined Stepstone as a new investor, and they were joined by existing investors Glade Brook Capital, Nexus and Lachy Groom.

Palicha says the two-year old company's most recent valuation was $900 million in May 2022's $100 million raise.

Per PitchBook, this marks India's first unicorn of 2023.

What's next: Currently at a $650 million annual sales rate, the company is tracking towards being EBITDA positive in 12-15 months, and Palicha says they plan to go public in about 24 months, likely in India.