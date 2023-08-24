Storyblok, a marketing tech company, is launching a U.S. entity by early 2024 to bolster its reach to North American customers, CEO Dominik Angerer tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Retailers are looking to build seamless content experiences for users on digital channels, and Storyblok lets companies create content across multiple channels quickly and scalably.

Details: The Linz, Austria-based company is exploring the best corporate formation options, and it is enlisting an independent lawyer to help it set up the legal infrastructure.

It is working with Deloitte in Austria on all the tax and accounting topics, Angerer says.

The company has started building out its U.S. leadership team, hiring one New York-based C-level person which the company will later announce, Angerer says.

It is also building out its sales and marketing teams on the ground.

By the numbers: About 30% of its 235-strong workforce is dedicated to the U.S. time zones, and about 45% of its current marketing spending is going toward the U.S. market as a whole.

Around 30% of its current annual recurring revenue comes from the U.S. and it hopes to double that so that the U.S. represents about 55% of its ARR next year.

Angerer declined to share revenue figures.

How it works: Storyblok has a headless content management system that can be used by developers and non-technical users like marketers and content creators to help it manage content across websites, apps and other digital interfaces.

Retailers such as Adidas, Oatly and Pizza Hut are some of its customers.

Storyblok aims to build an application marketplace that supports its plug-ins, extensions and additional apps that can be used with its platform.

What they're saying: "We can go faster if we have a local entity," Angerer says, stripping out about two to three weeks from the sales cycle and helping customers more quickly.

With its local presence, the company is hoping to establish more interpersonal connections with its existing customers, potential prospects and agency partners, he says.

Catch up fast: The company last raised in 2022, taking in a $47 million Series B raise co-led by Mubadala Capital Ventures and HV Capital, with 3VC and Firstminute Capital participating.

Storyblok has raised $58 million to date.

What's next: Storyblok will begin talking to investors again soon as it embarks on its ambitious growth plans, Angerer says.

"We might take in some more money, depending on how many opportunities we can generate in the next couple of months," he says.

Angerer says the company expects to reach profitability by 2025's end.

The intrigue: Storyblok plans to create a dedicated U.K. entity later in 2024.