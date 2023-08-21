Share on email (opens in new window)

Viome Life Sciences, a biotech company that analyzes the human microbiome, wants to bring its at-home, RNA-based diagnostic tests to more retail shelves.

Driving the news: To fuel this expansion, Bellevue, Wash.-based Viome closed an $86.5 million Series C.

The investment was co-led by Khosla Ventures and Bold Capital, with WRG Ventures participating.

The company has raised $175 million to date.

The big picture: The gut health testing market is estimated to reach $12.5 billion in 2025, per PitchBook.

Many startups zeroing in on the microbiome have emerged, offering personalization in consumer products such as skin care, hair care and nutrition.

What's happening: Viome's gut-health testing kit is rolling out to around 200 CVS locations nationwide and online.

What's next: Viome will shortly announce two acquisitions of companies in a similar space that "have very good science," CEO Naveen Jain tells Axios.

Acquisitions will be one prong of its strategy as Viome aims to launch "more and more personalized products," such as customized toothpaste, skin cream and shampoo, Jain says.

Viome acquired the personalized nutrition business Habit from Campbell Soup Co. in 2019.

How it works: The company's testing kits use mRNA sequencing technology and artificial intelligence to identify and analyze an individual's biomarkers for various chronic diseases and conditions.

These insights can then be used to provide nutrition recommendations and supplements.

The company has a robotic compounding pharmacy that creates supplements for each individual.

Jain says that all of Viome's data points are validated by peer-reviewed efficacy papers, and every single "score" about a person's body and symptoms aligns with Viome's large database of biomarkers.

Zoom in: Last month, Viome debuted its oral health test for consumers, which uses saliva samples to create personalized dental disease-prevention plans.

Next month, it will release an oral test that dental professionals can use with their patients.

The intrigue: The company received an FDA breakthrough device for accelerated review designation for its oral cancer test kit.

What they're saying: With the new funding, Viome can "keep building the applications on these platforms really, really quickly and iterate and get them out in the marketplace," Jain says.

"Our goal is to continue to personalize everything for everyday life," he says.

Of note: The underlying RNA sequencing technology comes from the Los Alamos National Lab, the government-backed research and development laboratory, Jain says.

The company's chief science officer Momchilo "Momo" Vuyisich is a Los Alamos lab vet, while its chief technology officer and head of AI, Guruduth Banavar, worked at IBM Watson.

