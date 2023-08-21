Share on email (opens in new window)

Subway's founding family hasn't yet picked buyer, says a source close to the situation.

State of play: The JPMorgan-led sale process is still down to two bidders, the source says, despite a WSJ story reporting that private equity firm Roark Capital is poised to prevail with a $9.6 billion bid.

On one side are TDR Capital and Sycamore Partners, bidding together, and on the other is Roark, whose vast restaurant holdings include Dunkin' and Arby's.

Details: Both sides are tweaking their respective debt financing packages, the source says.

The winning offer is expected to come between $8 billion and $10 billion.

An announcement is expected within the next several weeks, although JPMorgan wants to finish by Labor Day.

Subway and Sycamore Partners declined to comment, while JPMorgan, Roark and TDR didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bottom line: "It's just coming down to the highest bidder," the source says.