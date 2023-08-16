Share on email (opens in new window)

Buoyed by spending from affluent consumers, luxury retailers are leveraging M&A to scale and expand their capabilities, Boston Consulting Group's global head of luxury, Sarah Willersdorf, tells Axios.

Driving the news: Coach owner Tapestry agreed to acquire Versace parent Capri for a whopping $8.5 billion last week.

What's happening: "Scale matters more than ever in luxury," she says — whether that means retail space, purchasing media, or negotiating with department stores on concession arrangements.

What's next: Willersdorf expects to see more acquisitions focused on capabilities, like advanced analytics and artificial intelligence.

Luxury retailers need new ways of doing reverse logistics, authentication, content generation, and tailored customer services.

Luxury brands have also begun partnering or investing in resale platforms, which Willersdorf expects to continue.

Zoom in: When vetting technology platforms and systems, luxury brands are seeking platforms that deliver a smooth and luxurious consumer experience.

Beyond the functional basics like product availability and payment options, there's also "the emotional labor needs, like human reassurance," making the customer feel pampered and creating more one-to-one conversations, Willersdorf says.

The need to provide a human touch is what makes luxury retailers laggards when it comes to tech investments, and because of that, "many brands have probably underinvested in that area for a while," Willersdorf says.

Zoom out: When it comes to luxury retailers' omnichannel experience, "less than half of luxury consumers are truly satisfied with their overall experience," according to a BCG-Altagamma report.