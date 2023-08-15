Poshmark's next steps with Naver
Months after Naver's $1.2 billion acquisition of Poshmark, the online retail marketplace for secondhand fashion is seeing digital enhancements pay dividends.
Why it matters: Naver envisions taking Poshmark public again eventually after expanding its search capabilities, Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra tells Axios.
What they're saying: "Their vision is really investing in the business, growing it, and then thinking about taking it forward eventually as a public company," Chandra tells Axios in a Manhattan coffee shop.
- "It felt like a great situation," he says.
- Naver would give the company enough time to invest and get it ready for the next phase of growth.
The latest: "We are building further and looking at some of the other search technologies they have, looking at their language-learning models, and seeing how we can adapt them for us and beyond," he says.
- The company launched Posh Lens, which is based on its own machine-learning AI technology that can deconstruct an image and use it to find items on its platform.
- The company is also working with Naver on text-to-image models.
Of note: In April, Poshmark launched Posh Shows, its live-commerce format, which Chandra says has generated "meaningful revenue" for the company.
- Because of the high volumes it's seen with live shopping, Poshmark will add more machine learning and personalization to match people with the streams that interest them, he says.
Flashback: Naver and Poshmark united over a mutual desire to leverage technology, such as live streaming, machine learning and artificial intelligence, on a platform like Poshmark's.
- For Naver, it gave the South Korean search giant a U.S. foothold — whereas Poshmark can leverage Naver's geographic presence in the Asian market to expand to other international markets.
What's next: Poshmark is plotting further global expansion, with the company already in the U.K., Australia, Canada and India.
- The company has 90%-plus of its revenue from the U.S., Chandra says, so "global growth is a big component for us."
- "I would love to see hundreds of millions of closets around the world connected through Poshmark," Chandra says.