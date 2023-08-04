JPMorgan hopes to wrap Subway sale process by Labor Day

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Investment bank JPMorgan, which is advising Subway on its sale process, hopes to wrap a deal by Labor Day, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Why it matters: The sandwich shop chain sale, which at one point was to be completed in July, is evolving and continues to grind forward.

There have been hurdles, including increasingly expensive debt financing and a gap in price expectations.

Driving the news: Bloomberg reports that PE firm Advent International, which had partnered with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, has dropped out of the auction, citing sources familiar.

It's competing with two other PE firms, Roark Capital and TDR Capital, per the report.

Reuters adds that TDR is in talks to partner with Sycamore Partners on its bid.

Axios had previously identified Roark as one of the bidders.

Details: The bankers are still aiming for a purchase price between $9 billion and $10 billion, the source says.

JPMorgan is willing to completely finance a transaction if needed, the source adds.

Caveat: Per usual, there is still a chance a deal might not get done.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Asset Management declined to comment, while Subway, Advent, TDR and Roark did not respond to a request for comment.