Juul Labs, the e-cigarette company, is seeking to raise around $1 billion, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: Despite an array of legal issues, the company is still hoping to take advantage of the burgeoning e-cigarette market, which has grown, as traditional tobacco products have waned.

E-cigarette unit sales grew by 46.6% in the span of 12 months last year, according to a Center for Disease Control and Prevention study.

Details: Juul is working with Jefferies Financial Group on the effort, per Bloomberg.

Catch up fast: Last Fall, Juul Labs said it had secured enough new financing to avoid bankruptcy.

The financial lifeline came from Hyatt Hotels heir Nick Pritzker, and investor Riaz Valani.

Context: Earlier this year, Marlboro parent Altria exited its stake in Juul.

Altria's shares in Juul were valued at about $250 million in December, down from the $12.8 million it was valued in 2018 when it had acquired a 35% stake.

Jefferies declined to comment. A Juul representative couldn't immediately be reached for comment.