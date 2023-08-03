Juul Labs said to seek $1 billion in funding
Juul Labs, the e-cigarette company, is seeking to raise around $1 billion, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.
Why it matters: Despite an array of legal issues, the company is still hoping to take advantage of the burgeoning e-cigarette market, which has grown, as traditional tobacco products have waned.
- E-cigarette unit sales grew by 46.6% in the span of 12 months last year, according to a Center for Disease Control and Prevention study.
Details: Juul is working with Jefferies Financial Group on the effort, per Bloomberg.
Catch up fast: Last Fall, Juul Labs said it had secured enough new financing to avoid bankruptcy.
- The financial lifeline came from Hyatt Hotels heir Nick Pritzker, and investor Riaz Valani.
Context: Earlier this year, Marlboro parent Altria exited its stake in Juul.
- Altria's shares in Juul were valued at about $250 million in December, down from the $12.8 million it was valued in 2018 when it had acquired a 35% stake.
Jefferies declined to comment. A Juul representative couldn't immediately be reached for comment.