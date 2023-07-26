Tillamook Country Smoker on the block

Insignia Capital-backed jerky brand Tillamook Country Smoker is working with Houlihan Lokey to explore strategic alternatives, two sources familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Sponsor-led dealmaking in the consumer middle market has been muted this year, but a transaction for Tillamook could revive the sector.

Details: Tillamook generates around $150 million in sales and is profitable, one source says.

Last year the company completed a $75 million dividend recap provided by FocalPoint, a division of B. Riley Securities, per PitchBook and ABF Journal.

It's been owned since 2017 by PE firm Insignia Capital Group, which acquired it from third-generation family owners.

Tillamook opened its first factory in 1975, backed by the Smith, Gienger and Crossley families, according to the company's website.

Context: Since the jerky brand Krave launched in 2009, better-for-you variations on the meat snack trend have been the rage for the past decade.

Out of all the categories within snacking, jerky is tops, according to IRI research.

Between the lines: Hershey's acquisition of Krave for nearly $220 million in 2015 proved unsuccessful for the candy maker (it sold it back to the founder) — but there have been other transactions that have stuck.

Those include General Mills' purchase of Epic Provisions in 2016 and Conagra's buy of Thanasi Foods, maker of Duke's Meat Snacks, in 2017, one of the sources notes.

In March, Western Smokehouse was acquired by PE firm AUA Private Equity Partners from Monogram Capital Partners.

What we're watching: Western Smokehouse is the co-packer for meat sticks brand Chomps, which gobbled up an $80 million cash infusion from Stride Consumer Partners last year at a valuation between $200 million and $300 million, per Bloomberg.

Chomps is scaling to the size of Tillamook and is likely to be an attractive target for strategic acquirers within the next couple of years, the source notes.

Country Archer Provisions, also owned by Monogram, could explore a sale depending on strategic interest.

State of play: The jerky industry is dominated by three large players, including Slim Jim, which is owned by ConAgra, plus family-owned Jack Link's and Oberto.

Oberto was bought by Premium Brands for $188 million in 2018.

Houlihan Lokey declined to comment, while Tillamook Country Smoker and Insignia did not respond to a request for comment.