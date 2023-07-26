Daily Harvest taps new channel with Kroger partnership
Daily Harvest, which ships frozen healthy-food products to consumers’ doors, will be the latest D2C to tap brick and mortar as it moves into grocery stores.
Driving the news: The company just partnered with Kroger to offer its fruits-and-vegetables-forward food in the freezer aisles.
- Daily Harvest expects to be in more than 1,100 retail locations by Aug. 13.
What they’re saying: “D2C allowed us to build brand equity, allowed us to show consumers that frozen was something other than what they might associate with it,” CEO Rachel Drori tells Axios.
- “We needed to find somebody who was not only brand-aligned, mission-aligned, but also really had the scale that would allow us to meet our customers where they are,” she says of the partnership.
- The partnership will help the company reach new and existing customers, Drori adds.
Zoom in: The New York company will have its own brand block within the stores, where its flatbreads, pizza and frozen food collections reside in one place.
Zoom out: The company’s supply chain allows it to flex up as it scales, with facilities that are able to add extra shifts or lines, Drori says.
- “We’re always three years ahead of capacity planning,” she says.
What’s next: The company is also focused on expanding the “breadth and depth” of its food offerings by providing more functional and tasty foods for different parts of the day, Drori says.
- "It doesn’t end with grocery," she says.
- The company is also building more tools to help consumers with habit formation.
Context: In 2021, the company raised a $77 million equity round led by Lone Pine Capital with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners.
- The raise put the company’s valuation at north of $1 billion.