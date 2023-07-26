Daily Harvest taps new channel with Kroger partnership

Daily Harvest, which ships frozen healthy-food products to consumers’ doors, will be the latest D2C to tap brick and mortar as it moves into grocery stores.

Driving the news: The company just partnered with Kroger to offer its fruits-and-vegetables-forward food in the freezer aisles.

Daily Harvest expects to be in more than 1,100 retail locations by Aug. 13.

What they’re saying: “D2C allowed us to build brand equity, allowed us to show consumers that frozen was something other than what they might associate with it,” CEO Rachel Drori tells Axios.

“We needed to find somebody who was not only brand-aligned, mission-aligned, but also really had the scale that would allow us to meet our customers where they are,” she says of the partnership.

The partnership will help the company reach new and existing customers, Drori adds.

Zoom in: The New York company will have its own brand block within the stores, where its flatbreads, pizza and frozen food collections reside in one place.

Zoom out: The company’s supply chain allows it to flex up as it scales, with facilities that are able to add extra shifts or lines, Drori says.

“We’re always three years ahead of capacity planning,” she says.

What’s next: The company is also focused on expanding the “breadth and depth” of its food offerings by providing more functional and tasty foods for different parts of the day, Drori says.

"It doesn’t end with grocery," she says.

The company is also building more tools to help consumers with habit formation.

Context: In 2021, the company raised a $77 million equity round led by Lone Pine Capital with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners.