Simbe brings its robots to more stores

Simbe Robotics plans to bring its autonomous shelf-scanning retail robot to more retailers with freshly-raised capital, CEO Brad Bogolea tells Axios.

Why it matters: Solving the excess inventory challenge calls for automation, with inventory robot startups emerging and amassing funding.

Driving the news: This month, San Francisco-based Simbe raised $28 million in a Series B round led by Eclipse.

State of play: Simbe joins a host of inventory robot startups that have recently notched fundraises. In the past month alone...

B Garage, a San Jose, Calif.-based drone inventory startup, raised $20 million.

Verity, a Swiss drone-delivery firm, snagged $11 million.

Dexory, a London startup that uses robots and AI to provide inventory management data from warehouses, raised $19 million.

How it works: Simbe's robot, dubbed Tally, moves through store aisles three to four times a day to retrieve product location data, which helps retailers identify out-of-stock items, and misplaced or mispriced products.

“With a mobile platform, it keeps up very well with changes within the environments, whereas fixed infrastructure will often need to be reset,” says Bogolea.

What’s next: Simbe, which launched its robots across BJ’s Wholesale Club chains this spring, will expand to retailers like Schnucks Markets, SpartanNash, Wakefern and Carrefour.

The company focuses on larger grocers, ones with 50 to 100 stores or more.

Simbe plans to move into other store formats and categories, such as general-merchandise retailers, as well as drug, value, and convenience stores, Bogolea says.

Simbe hopes to leverage its data on customers to represent downstream monetization opportunities for both the retailers and the company, he adds.

What they’re saying: “The store shelf is kind of a data gap,” Bogolea says.

Determining if a product needs to be restocked, is in the wrong store, or is stolen is key to managing inventory well, he adds.

“You really need true instrumentation at the shelf level to unlock this value,” he says.

Through leveraging its system, Bogolea says grocers can use the data to boost sales, improve margins and help employees to solve problems quickly.

Catch up fast: In 2019, the company raised $26 million in a Series A led by Venrock with participation from Future Shape, Valo Ventures and Activant Capital.