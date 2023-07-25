Olo takes bigger bite of restaurant transactions with new features

Share on email (opens in new window)

Olo (NYSE:OLO), a restaurant technology provider, added new features including card-present payment processing and the ability to integrate Borderless with loyalty programs.

Why it matters: The New York-based SaaS business wants to gain a greater share of the 60 billion transactions conducted annually by the restaurant industry.

Details: Borderless allows customers to pay via their account profiles without having to enter a password, CEO Noah Glass tells Axios.

Customers enter their email addresses, and Olo's platform recognizes their preferred payment method and delivery address.

Borderless can now be integrated with brands' loyalty programs.

Card-present payment processing is another key offering that allows Olo, which has been focused on facilitating digital payments, to service kiosks.

The restaurant tech company is also using machine learning to calculate accurate ready times for customers and delivery providers with a product it calls OrderReady AI.

What they're saying: Olo thinks of itself as a restaurant technology platform that facilitates orders, payments and diner engagement, Glass explains.

In addition to digital, the company is now facilitating transactions inside the four walls of a restaurant with QR code ordering and payment.

"The restaurant can really manage their entire digital business in one place and that's our platform," Glass says.

"We're then syndicating that content out to third parties such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and GrubHub," he adds.

By the numbers: Olo's revenue increased 22% year over year to about $52 million in the first quarter, while gross profit increased 13% to nearly $34 million.

The big picture: American diners are allocating more of their dollars to restaurants and away from cooking, aligning with a broader trend of outsourcing, Glass says.

The restaurant industry itself has evolved from sit-down service to off-premise via delivery, drive-thru and takeout or pickup.

Even within grocery, hot or fresh prepared food on-demand has increased its share.

The bottom line: Restaurants comprise a massive trillion-dollar industry that is still under-penetrated digitally, the CEO says.