Zevia is studying potential of distribution partnerships
Zevia (NYSE: ZVIA), the maker of natural, zero-sugar beverages, is doing its "homework" to bring aboard a new distribution partner, CEO Amy Taylor tells Axios.
Why it matters: The company sees a big opportunity to expand into convenience stores, where it can get consumers to try its cold single-serve drinks.
Of note: In addition to being sold online, the brand is nationally distributed in Target and in 90% of grocery stores.
Details: Zevia wants to take its base business — multi-packs, grocery distribution and natural beverages — into cold singles to drive trial, Taylor says.
- To do that, Zevia will need to evolve its route to market to be competitive in the convenience store channel, likely requiring a partner.
- The beverage maker is exploring hybrid models, in which it may use a combination of brokers and partnerships depending on geography, category or channel.
- Obvious candidates include big beverage players, but Taylor says snack food businesses and noncompetitive beverage companies like beer businesses could fit.
- Zevia could also partner with a large convenience store chain that would not require direct store delivery (DSD), she adds.
What's happening: "We are doing our homework right now, which includes having some exchanges with potential partners," Taylor says.
- A partnership could involve an investment or exchange of equity, Taylor notes.
- Taylor noted the company uses consultants and has a scrappy in-house team, declining to disclose exactly who is providing the company with financial or legal advice.
- Zevia could reasonably make a decision within 12 months, pointing to an "exciting" 2024, she adds.
What they're saying: "You can take an established business that has immediate returns for you, and increase your profitability and revenue per stock, if you think of it that way," Taylor says.
- Taylor says Zevia excels at blending natural ingredients with carbonation to address the bitterness of stevia, resulting in a great-tasting product.
- Its shoppers, according to data it has studied, are also buying items like Doritos and Oreos, underscoring the brand's mainstream appeal.
By the numbers: With a market capitalization of $260 million, Zevia is considered the No. 1 soda in the natural channel and in e-commerce.
- "We are increasing our path to profitability as a foundation before scaling to the degree that something like convenience and global distribution would indicate," Taylor says.
- Net sales increased 13.8% year over year to $43.3 million and the company has seen a 30% CAGR over the past decade-plus.
What's next: Zevia has its eye on energy drinks and tea, Taylor says.