Archer Roose's plan to bring canned wine to the masses
Archer Roose, a canned wine brand backed by actress Elizabeth Banks, plans to bring the nascent wine format to more doors, CEO Marian Leitner-Waldman tells Axios.
Why it matters: The ready-to-drink category (RTD) has grown 102% over the last year, according to consumer research and analytics firm NIQ, formerly NielsenIQ.
What they're saying: “RTDs have opened up people's thought processes to be able to drink other things and to experiment,” says Jon Berg, VP of NIQ’s beverage alcohol research.
- Convenience is also driving RTD consumption, he says, because it doesn’t take prep work to make a cocktail and it frees up people’s time to enjoy their moments with one another.
- People are even willing to pay more because “it’s an easy shopping experience,” he adds.
Yes, but: Despite the category’s growth overall, canned wine accounts for only 5% of the market.
What’s next: Boston-based Archer Roose hopes to change that by making canned wine more accessible in more places, Leitner-Waldman says.
- “Our No. 1 goal has been depth of distribution,” she says.
- The startup — whose business now is primarily bars and restaurants — plans to further extend its reach into the travel category, to cruise lines, train travel and more airlines.
- Archer Roose also plans to expand into the retail channel, augmenting its offerings at Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
- Its canned wines can also be found at stadiums, restaurant tours and hotels.
Catch up quick: Constellation Brands acquired a minority stake in Archer Roose last August.
- “The partnership with Constellation allows us to make smarter, better investments on how we're building this brand,” Leitner-Waldman says, especially around “market sizing.”
- Constellation has helped field sales and marketing considerably, Leitner-Waldman says.
State of play: Given the category’s growth, ready-to-drink brands have drawn interest from large strategics as they position themselves to compete.
- Last year, Constellation bought the remaining stake in Austin Cocktails, a Texas-based, female-founded ready-to-drink cocktail company.
- Brown-Forman and Coca‑Cola announced plans to introduce a RTD cocktail, a riff on the Jack and Coke.
- In May, Los Angeles-based canned wine and spirits company Bev was acquired by E&J Gallo Winery for an undisclosed sum.
- In 2019, Anheuser-Busch acquired Cutwater, a San Diego-based producer of distilled spirits, mixers and canned cocktails.