Archer Roose, a canned wine brand backed by actress Elizabeth Banks, plans to bring the nascent wine format to more doors, CEO Marian Leitner-Waldman tells Axios.

Why it matters: The ready-to-drink category (RTD) has grown 102% over the last year, according to consumer research and analytics firm NIQ, formerly NielsenIQ.

What they're saying: “RTDs have opened up people's thought processes to be able to drink other things and to experiment,” says Jon Berg, VP of NIQ’s beverage alcohol research.

Convenience is also driving RTD consumption, he says, because it doesn’t take prep work to make a cocktail and it frees up people’s time to enjoy their moments with one another.

People are even willing to pay more because “it’s an easy shopping experience,” he adds.

Yes, but: Despite the category’s growth overall, canned wine accounts for only 5% of the market.

What’s next: Boston-based Archer Roose hopes to change that by making canned wine more accessible in more places, Leitner-Waldman says.

“Our No. 1 goal has been depth of distribution,” she says.

The startup — whose business now is primarily bars and restaurants — plans to further extend its reach into the travel category, to cruise lines, train travel and more airlines.

Archer Roose also plans to expand into the retail channel, augmenting its offerings at Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.

Its canned wines can also be found at stadiums, restaurant tours and hotels.

Catch up quick: Constellation Brands acquired a minority stake in Archer Roose last August.

“The partnership with Constellation allows us to make smarter, better investments on how we're building this brand,” Leitner-Waldman says, especially around “market sizing.”

Constellation has helped field sales and marketing considerably, Leitner-Waldman says.

State of play: Given the category’s growth, ready-to-drink brands have drawn interest from large strategics as they position themselves to compete.