The Naked Market acquires aperitif brand Haus
The Naked Market, the food company behind Rob’s Backstage Popcorn and Flock Foods, is acquiring low-alcohol-by-volume aperitif brand Haus, CEO Harrison Fugman tells Axios.
Driving the news: This is the latest acquisition in The Naked Market’s growing portfolio, and the company says it will remain opportunistic.
Details: Haus put itself up for sale last year following a setback when its Series A fell through.
What's happening: The aperitif startup went through an assignment for the benefit of creditors, a bankruptcy alternative allowing an insolvent company to transfer its assets from a debtor to a trust so that it can be put on the auction block.
- The Naked Market acquired Haus’ intellectual property, brand, and other assets via cash.
- The company didn’t disclose other financial terms.
Of note: The Naked Market says it plans to give back 5% of the company to previous Haus employees, founders and investors.
What’s next: The Naked Market will relaunch Haus with three of its best sellers — Citrus Flower, Pomegranate Rosemary and Grapefruit Jalapeño.
- It also hopes to enter the brand into new categories in the food and beverage space, Fugman says.
- The company will sell its products directly to consumers, for now, but it plans to expand into retail in the near future.
Zoom in: The Naked Market will first focus on the unit economics of the business from performance-driven marketing to optimizing the back-end costs, such as fulfillment and logistics, Fugman says.
- It will also work on its R&D for category expansion. The company has tapped Sonoma winemaker Micah Wirth to lead the charge.