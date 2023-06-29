The Naked Market, the food company behind Rob’s Backstage Popcorn and Flock Foods, is acquiring low-alcohol-by-volume aperitif brand Haus, CEO Harrison Fugman tells Axios.

Driving the news: This is the latest acquisition in The Naked Market’s growing portfolio, and the company says it will remain opportunistic.

Details: Haus put itself up for sale last year following a setback when its Series A fell through.

What's happening: The aperitif startup went through an assignment for the benefit of creditors, a bankruptcy alternative allowing an insolvent company to transfer its assets from a debtor to a trust so that it can be put on the auction block.

The Naked Market acquired Haus’ intellectual property, brand, and other assets via cash.

The company didn’t disclose other financial terms.

Of note: The Naked Market says it plans to give back 5% of the company to previous Haus employees, founders and investors.

What’s next: The Naked Market will relaunch Haus with three of its best sellers — Citrus Flower, Pomegranate Rosemary and Grapefruit Jalapeño.

It also hopes to enter the brand into new categories in the food and beverage space, Fugman says.

The company will sell its products directly to consumers, for now, but it plans to expand into retail in the near future.

Zoom in: The Naked Market will first focus on the unit economics of the business from performance-driven marketing to optimizing the back-end costs, such as fulfillment and logistics, Fugman says.