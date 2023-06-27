Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Neiman Marcus' sales decline amid broad luxury spend pullback

Richard Collings
A Neiman Marcus storefront banner.

A Neiman Marcus sign in Garden City, N.Y. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Neiman Marcus' sales declined in the third quarter amid a broader pullback in luxury spending, its CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck tells Axios.

Why it matters: While spending has held up overall, consumers are increasingly shifting their dollars from items to experiences, even when it comes to luxury.

By the numbers: Neiman Marcus remains profitable, however, with EBITDA as a high single-digit percentage of revenue and with some $1 billion in liquidity, van Raemdonck says.

  • Revenue for the quarter ended April 29 declined 9% to about $1 billion, while EBITDA decreased 25% to $124 million, store sales declined 5%, and net leverage stood at 3.2x, Bloomberg reported.

Details: While Neiman Marcus has seen a decline in year-over-year results, it continues to pace well ahead of pre-pandemic spending, up 11% over a similar period in 2019, van Raemdonck says.

  • While the luxury shopper has faded due to inflation and spending more on travel, Neiman's top customers increased their spending by 25%, he says.
  • Its stores' sales are up 16% and the sales for its top 50 brands are up 39%, compared with pre-COVID levels, he says.
  • The most recent quarterly numbers are being compared to a time last year when shoppers unleashed pent-up demand, with more recent sales trends showing a return to normalization, he adds.

Zoom in: The decline in profit is due to promotions to reduce excess inventory, van Raemdonck says, noting it's a temporary slump.

Yes, but: The strategy that focuses on the most loyal customers and stores is working, the CEO says.

State of play: Neiman Marcus isn't the only retailer experiencing a decline in sales as consumers rein in spending.

Meanwhile, a report by the New York Post recently surfaced that Neiman Marcus is once again exploring its exit options, specifically selling Bergdorf Goodman.

  • The CEO declined to comment, noting the company's investors remain committed to the business, investing $300 million since 2021.
  • "I think we're very focused on doing what's right with the business," he adds, noting Neiman is expanding its supply chain, as well as working on store renovation, a new app, and a new corporate hub to support the business.

Be smart: A source tells Axios that the shareholders will look at a monetization opportunity, but there's no time frame attached to it.

  • Selling Neiman Marcus is a matter of when, not if — especially given investors Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), Sixth Street and Davidson Kempner bought the company's debt at a steep discount and converted it to equity through a bankruptcy restructuring.
  • Note that Farfetch acquired a minority stake in the business last year, with JPMorgan serving as Neiman Marcus' financial adviser.

💭 Richard's thought bubble: Selling a business piecemeal is not in a distressed investor's playbook — the most logical exit plan keeps the business together.

Reality check: Regardless of the timing, Neiman Marcus' shareholders stand to make a healthy return on their investment.

