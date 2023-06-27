Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Heyday Skincare, a chain that provides facials and personalized treatments, tapped former Levain CEO Andy Taylor to the top spot.

Why it matters: Taylor’s experience with four-wall concepts and store expansion is useful to helping the company grow, co-founder Adam Ross tells Axios.

What they’re saying: “He's got a proven history that you can scale brands and keep the DNA,” Ross says.

What’s happening: Taylor succeeds Ross, who co-founded Heyday with Michael Pollak. Both will remain on the board.

Catch up fast: Taylor’s tenure at Levain saw significant shop growth, in addition to product and brand expansion.

He took the bakery chain from three locations in New York to 13 locations across New York, Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Taylor has a long history in the food sector, with stops at Ando, a delivery-only restaurant startup that was sold to Uber Eats, Hale & Hearty Soups and Pret a Manger.

Zoom in: Taylor says he was attracted to Heyday because of the good experience he’s had at its shops.

Alongside providing high-quality service, he says the aestheticians and staff treated him well and didn’t try to upsell him.

He said that the most successful businesses he worked with had a consistent theme throughout them — “focusing on the team before anything else,” and the customers, he adds.

Zoom out: Taylor plans to expand the business to 500 units or more over the next few years.

In the long run, there could be opportunities to take the business and brand internationally, too, he adds.

Context: Founded in 2015, Heyday has more than 10 owned and operated shop locations in New York, L.A. and Philadelphia.

The company plans to open more than 30 shop locations this year, and it has around 135 committed franchise units on the horizon in Denver, Boston, Austin, Phoenix and other major markets.

Flashback: Heyday has raised $32 million in Series B funding led by Level 5 Capital Partners, bringing its total raised to $43 million to date.