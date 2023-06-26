Functional beverage brand Olipop is working with consultants to determine its strategic roadmap, which could include an IPO or a strategic investment, CEO Ben Goodwin tells Axios.

Why it matters: Olipop surpassed internal and external sales growth projections this year and is positioned for its next stage of growth — right as the public markets begin to open.

Details: The Oakland, Calif.-based Olipop expects to book more than $200 million in revenue for this year, from about $70 million in 2022, Goodwin says.

Those sales are generated at just under 23,000 retail locations where its products are distributed, he says.

While rapid scaling can put pressure on a startup's finances and infrastructure, the brand is seeing its margins improve, Goodwin says.

What's happening: Olipop is working with a cadre of consultants to explore its options, with both an IPO and an investment by a large strategic described as "on the table."

"The external environment is rapidly evolving," Goodwin points out, both in terms of the public markets and the criteria beverage conglomerates use to make acquisitions.

Goodwin told CNBC in April that beverage giants PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have already come knocking.

Catch up fast: Goodwin previously told Axios that Olipop could look to exit once its annual revenue run rate is in the neighborhood of $200 million to $300 million.

In a follow-up, he said the company did not have a formal timeline for an exit.

For this report, Goodwin tells Axios its ceiling for an exit might be higher than what was predicted externally or internally, he says.

Between the lines: Olipop's increase in scale and improved margins are giving the company more funding options, he says.

"Even when you hit profitability, you still may want to utilize additional capital infusions to go after really big opportunities," Goodwin explains.

Credit lines and debt facilities may be appealing because they minimize dilution, though they do come with interest rates and covenants, he says.

Olipop has begun to look at the different financial levers available to it, with more investment coming to it in the future.

Flashback: After Olipop was founded in 2017, it generated $1 million in sales in 2019 and $30 million in sales in 2021, Axios previously reported.

The company has raised $55.9 million — including a $30 million Series B round at a $200 million valuation.

Investors include Monogram Capital Partners, Rocana Venture Partners and Finn Capital Partners, as well as former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi and celebrities such as Camila Cabello, Mindy Kaling and Gwyneth Paltrow, among others.

How it works: A can of Olipop, which is offered in flavors such as cola and root beer, has 35 calories and 9 grams of dietary fiber, according to the nutrition label.

What's next: Olipop is expanding into Costco and is launching two new flavors later this year.