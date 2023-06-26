Mineral sunscreen startup Minu raising funds for clean sunscreen
Minu, a mineral-based sunscreen startup, is raising a $600,000 pre-seed round to propel clean-beauty sun protection, CEO Adam Guggenheim tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The clean beauty market is projected to reach $22 billion by 2024, according to Statista Research, and much of the demand is driven by millennial and Gen Z consumers.
Details: The company has already raised $450,000, and it plans to close the remainder by the end of July, COO Christine Koppinger says.
- XRC Ventures led the round, and angel investors, family and friends participated.
- The proceeds will go toward launching its go-to-market product early next year, both exclusively with a large national retailer and direct-to-consumer.
What’s next: Minu plans to raise additional funding in a seed round a year from now, Koppinger says, with the aim of eventually scaling with additional retail partners.
How it works: The company’s hero sunscreen product is designed to work across all skin tones and types, from oily to dry to sensitive skin, and across all genders, Guggenheim says.
- "It's technically difficult to deliver really-exceptional sun protection for everybody,” he says.
- Minu’s sunscreen is all mineral-based, meaning its ingredients don’t include chemicals, and adheres to the strictest U.S. standards of clean ingredients and environmental safety.
- Alongside its clean ingredient profile, the product is lightweight, without the greasy heavy feel of typical sunscreen, according to Guggenheim.
- “Consumers are doing enormous amounts of research in terms of what's good for me, what's good for the environment,” he says.
State of play: Overall, about 68% of U.S. consumers say they seek brands that have clean ingredients. Consequently, clean beauty brands have drawn large strategics, private equity and venture capital.
- Vacation, a Miami-based sunscreen brand, raised $6 million in Series A funding led by Silas Capital earlier this year.
- Supergoop, a San Antonio, Texas-based sunscreen beauty product maker, was acquired by Blackstone's growth fund last year, valuing the company at around $600 million to $700 million.
- Black Girl Sunscreen, a Van Nuys, Calif.-based maker of beauty products for melanated skin, raised $1 million from an undisclosed female-funding investor in 2020.