Minu, a mineral-based sunscreen startup, is raising a $600,000 pre-seed round to propel clean-beauty sun protection, CEO Adam Guggenheim tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The clean beauty market is projected to reach $22 billion by 2024, according to Statista Research, and much of the demand is driven by millennial and Gen Z consumers.

Details: The company has already raised $450,000, and it plans to close the remainder by the end of July, COO Christine Koppinger says.

XRC Ventures led the round, and angel investors, family and friends participated.

The proceeds will go toward launching its go-to-market product early next year, both exclusively with a large national retailer and direct-to-consumer.

What’s next: Minu plans to raise additional funding in a seed round a year from now, Koppinger says, with the aim of eventually scaling with additional retail partners.

How it works: The company’s hero sunscreen product is designed to work across all skin tones and types, from oily to dry to sensitive skin, and across all genders, Guggenheim says.

"It's technically difficult to deliver really-exceptional sun protection for everybody,” he says.

Minu’s sunscreen is all mineral-based, meaning its ingredients don’t include chemicals, and adheres to the strictest U.S. standards of clean ingredients and environmental safety.

Alongside its clean ingredient profile, the product is lightweight, without the greasy heavy feel of typical sunscreen, according to Guggenheim.

“Consumers are doing enormous amounts of research in terms of what's good for me, what's good for the environment,” he says.

State of play: Overall, about 68% of U.S. consumers say they seek brands that have clean ingredients. Consequently, clean beauty brands have drawn large strategics, private equity and venture capital.