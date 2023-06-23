Share on email (opens in new window)

Hyde Closet, a menswear rental service company, is raising a $3 million to $5 million seed round, as it seeks to address retailers’ excess inventory problem, COO Aaron Crist tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Around 20% of excess inventory is sitting in warehouses unused, according to a CNBC survey of 90 logistics managers.

Details: The Washington, D.C.-based company is working mostly with family offices and venture capital firms on the raise, Crist says.

It already has a lead investor, which he declined to disclose, but said that “most of the allocation is spoken for.”

The company is hoping to close this round in the next few months, he says, with plans to do an institutional round some time next year.

How it works: Hyde's prime audience is men who struggle with what to wear and how to dress, especially for certain occasions, such as a job interview or a date.

The company has partnered with universities, career centers, dating companies, travel management companies, and even the military to draw customers who need outfits for these occasions.

The company offers curated looks and complete outfits that can then be shipped to a customer’s door, and they have the option to rent or purchase the clothes.

The company hopes to be a rotating wardrobe for men, something they can “play on autopilot,” Crist says, unless they have a specific event they want to be styled for, he adds.

What's next: New funding will go toward data and statistical modeling, as Hyde aims to automate and expand insights around customer demand, product reception, demand prediction and improved customer experience.

Zoom in: Hyde is working with between one to two dozen retailers, identifying designers and labels that have a niche, may be up-and-coming, and have a focus on sustainability.

The company is also talking to larger companies that have lots of excess inventory they're looking to shed without selling it at significant discounts, which could harm the brand’s reputation or the planet.

There’s an “attendant environmental damage that's done by just the overproduction in the first place,” Crist says.

The intrigue: Hyde also plans to launch a dating app soon.