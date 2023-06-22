Axios Pro Exclusive Content

State of play: Refreshing reverse logistics

Natalie Breymeyer
Illustration of a file foldler with a note that says "State of Play" paper clipped to it.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Last updated June 21, 2023

The reverse logistics sector is attracting investors as companies improve the process of upstream product movement. Americans returned an estimated $212 billion worth of online merchandise last year, presenting an opportunity for startups optimizing the process.

Deals from the last year include:

  • Rever, a Barcelona-based online returns management startup, raised €7.5 million led by Mundi Ventures and Y Combinator in June.
  • Cartlow, a UAE-based re-commerce platform, raised an $18 million Series A round led by AlSulaiman Group in June.
  • Return Helper, a Hong Kong-based return-management company, raised $1.5 million in a pre-Series A round led by AVA Fund, along with Colopl Next and Cornerstone Ventures in May.
  • Two Boxes, a Denver-based return processing platform, launched in March with $4.5 million in seed funding. Vinyl Capital led with participation from Matchstick Ventures and Range Ventures.
  • Loop Returns, a Columbus, Ohio-based return platform, in January raised $50 million toward a $60 million offering, according to a regulatory filing.
Go deeper