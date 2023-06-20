2ULaundry acquires laundry rival The Folde
2ULaundry, a laundry and dry cleaning startup, is acquiring rival The Folde — and the combined entity is positioned for more M&A, CEO Alex Smereczniak tells Axios.
Why it matters: The laundry and dry cleaning market took home $10.8 billion in the U.S. in 2021 and is projected to grow by 4.5% from 2022 through 2030, according to Grand View Research.
Details: The acquisition will nearly double 2ULaundry’s revenue, Smereczniak tells Axios, declining to disclose the specific amount.
- The combination creates a pathway for the company to start doing roll-ups and acquisitions of more laundromats and pickup-and-delivery operators.
- The transaction was in the seven figures and was financed through a combination of cash, equity, and the transfer of certain debt and assets, Smereczniak says.
What they’re saying: “I'm trying to help the industry evolve and grow and kind of come into the 21st century and modernize with technology,” Smereczniak says.
Catch up fast: In January, 2ULaundry raised a $20 million Series B led by Level 5 Capital Partners, or L5, bringing its total funding to $25.4 million.
- The capital is being used to fuel its expansion and reach new markets.
How it works: The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services, including pickup and delivery, and brick-and-mortar locations under the LaundroLab brand in a franchised model.
- 2ULaundry currently serves Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
- The Folde’s locations are mainly in Austin and Houston.
Zoom in: The company's technology lets 2ULaundry track and facilitate the cleaning process of "1,000s of pounds of laundry per day," Smereczniak says.
- "From the customer's perspective, this allows them to track their order every step of the way (similar to Domino's Pizza Tracker)," he adds.
- The acquisition of Folde grants 2ULaundry "capability for us to start offering tips to our frontline teams in addition to SMS re-engagement campaigns," Smereczniak says.
What’s next: The company will focus on the South and the Southeast regions of the U.S. first, Smereczniak says.
- The Folde’s co-founder, Mark Vlaskamp, will join the company as a director of central operations.