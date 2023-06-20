2ULaundry, a laundry and dry cleaning startup, is acquiring rival The Folde — and the combined entity is positioned for more M&A, CEO Alex Smereczniak tells Axios.

Why it matters: The laundry and dry cleaning market took home $10.8 billion in the U.S. in 2021 and is projected to grow by 4.5% from 2022 through 2030, according to Grand View Research.

Details: The acquisition will nearly double 2ULaundry’s revenue, Smereczniak tells Axios, declining to disclose the specific amount.

The combination creates a pathway for the company to start doing roll-ups and acquisitions of more laundromats and pickup-and-delivery operators.

The transaction was in the seven figures and was financed through a combination of cash, equity, and the transfer of certain debt and assets, Smereczniak says.

What they’re saying: “I'm trying to help the industry evolve and grow and kind of come into the 21st century and modernize with technology,” Smereczniak says.

Catch up fast: In January, 2ULaundry raised a $20 million Series B led by Level 5 Capital Partners, or L5, bringing its total funding to $25.4 million.

The capital is being used to fuel its expansion and reach new markets.

How it works: The company offers laundry and dry cleaning services, including pickup and delivery, and brick-and-mortar locations under the LaundroLab brand in a franchised model.

2ULaundry currently serves Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

The Folde’s locations are mainly in Austin and Houston.

Zoom in: The company's technology lets 2ULaundry track and facilitate the cleaning process of "1,000s of pounds of laundry per day," Smereczniak says.

"From the customer's perspective, this allows them to track their order every step of the way (similar to Domino's Pizza Tracker)," he adds.

The acquisition of Folde grants 2ULaundry "capability for us to start offering tips to our frontline teams in addition to SMS re-engagement campaigns," Smereczniak says.

What’s next: The company will focus on the South and the Southeast regions of the U.S. first, Smereczniak says.