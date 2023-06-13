Pernod Ricard unit to buy majority stake in Canadian drinks maker

Pernod Ricard's Canadian affiliate agreed to buy a majority stake in Canada’s Ace Beverage Group, in a deal the drinks giant says will expand its ready-to-drink presence across the country.

Why it matters: The maker of Absolut Vodka and Jameson Irish Whiskey says the RTD category, also known as pre-mixed cocktails, is one of the fastest-growing alcohol categories, with a more than 20% year-on-year growth trajectory.

Details: Pernod’s Canadian affiliate, Corby Spirit and Wine, will buy a 90% stake in privately held Ace at an enterprise value of C$165 million ($123 million), Pernod said in a statement.