Ghost aims to ease retailers' inventory anxieties

Ghost, a B2B marketplace for excess inventory, wants to make it easy — and discreet — for retailers to sell items sitting on shelves and in warehouses, co-founder Josh Kaplan tells Axios.

Why it matters: Sitting on inventory is a costly business, especially when it means turning to promotions, which eat into margins, or racking up the warehouse bill.

The big picture: Retail inventories have come down from their peak in October, but they are still higher than they were three years ago, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

What they’re saying: Some inventory, Kaplan says, “ends up getting sold for pennies on the dollar.”

He says with the first-party and third-party data his company has, it can help educate both buyers and sellers on the market price, “building the Kelley Blue Book of liquidation essentially,” he says.

“It equips both sides with better information and confidence that they're making the right decisions,” he says.

How it works: Retailers can list their inventory the same way they can list a home on Airbnb.

They can also include their restrictions, such as not wanting to sell to large department stores, online, or to certain regions.

It then matches them with buyers, who will purchase the inventory.

The intrigue: Part of the draw to Ghost is that it’s done discreetly, Kaplan says, because retailers don’t want to disclose when they’re liquidating their assets to competitors and even potential customers.

What’s happening: Los Angeles-based Ghost has surpassed $1 billion in total supply value that's listed on the platform, Kaplan says.

It recently launched a new dashboard that allows buyers to view inventory that’s curated algorithmically, rather than having to weave through pages upon pages of available products.

What’s next: Ghost is being opportunistic in this environment of tech layoffs to hire good talent and even entertain some acquisitions — though it hasn't closed a buy yet, Kaplan says.

Flashback: Last year, the company raised a $13 million Series A, with $7 million in debt, led by Union Square Ventures.