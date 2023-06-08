Share on email (opens in new window)

E-commerce tech company Rokt has added three top executives ahead of a potential IPO, Elizabeth Buchanan, its chief commercial officer, tells Axios.

Driving the news: Srishti Gupta, who recently served as Amazon’s director of ads measurement, will become chief product officer.

Gupta will help fast-track and deepen the quality of its advertiser products and attract some of the biggest global advertisers, Buchanan says.

Rokt has also tapped Josh DeFrain from health tech company Flatiron Health as its chief information security officer.

And it promoted Craig Galvin, SVP of international, to chief revenue officer.

What they’re saying: We’re building out the team to “take us to the next 12 months or 50% growth,” Buchanan says.

Catch up fast: New York-based Rokt is still on track to be IPO-ready by the back half of this year or early next year, Buchanan says.

“Some of our investors are actually saying we could be one of the strongest to go this year because we are still continuing to grow in a down, troubled and more challenging market,” she says, adding the company is profitable.

The company is close to finalizing bankers, she says. Axios reported in February that the process was underway.

Context: Rokt announced a secondary transaction last December that valued the company at about $2.4 billion, up from around $1.95 billion when it raised its $325 million Series E.