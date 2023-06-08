Rokt rounds out C-Suite ahead of planned IPO
E-commerce tech company Rokt has added three top executives ahead of a potential IPO, Elizabeth Buchanan, its chief commercial officer, tells Axios.
Driving the news: Srishti Gupta, who recently served as Amazon’s director of ads measurement, will become chief product officer.
- Gupta will help fast-track and deepen the quality of its advertiser products and attract some of the biggest global advertisers, Buchanan says.
- Rokt has also tapped Josh DeFrain from health tech company Flatiron Health as its chief information security officer.
- And it promoted Craig Galvin, SVP of international, to chief revenue officer.
What they’re saying: We’re building out the team to “take us to the next 12 months or 50% growth,” Buchanan says.
Catch up fast: New York-based Rokt is still on track to be IPO-ready by the back half of this year or early next year, Buchanan says.
- “Some of our investors are actually saying we could be one of the strongest to go this year because we are still continuing to grow in a down, troubled and more challenging market,” she says, adding the company is profitable.
- The company is close to finalizing bankers, she says. Axios reported in February that the process was underway.
Context: Rokt announced a secondary transaction last December that valued the company at about $2.4 billion, up from around $1.95 billion when it raised its $325 million Series E.