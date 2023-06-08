Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Rokt rounds out C-Suite ahead of planned IPO

Kimberly Chin
an illustration of an executive chair with a megaphone laying on it

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

E-commerce tech company Rokt has added three top executives ahead of a potential IPO, Elizabeth Buchanan, its chief commercial officer, tells Axios.

Driving the news: Srishti Gupta, who recently served as Amazon’s director of ads measurement, will become chief product officer.

  • Gupta will help fast-track and deepen the quality of its advertiser products and attract some of the biggest global advertisers, Buchanan says.
  • Rokt has also tapped Josh DeFrain from health tech company Flatiron Health as its chief information security officer.
  • And it promoted Craig Galvin, SVP of international, to chief revenue officer.

What they’re saying: We’re building out the team to “take us to the next 12 months or 50% growth,” Buchanan says.

Catch up fast: New York-based Rokt is still on track to be IPO-ready by the back half of this year or early next year, Buchanan says.

  • “Some of our investors are actually saying we could be one of the strongest to go this year because we are still continuing to grow in a down, troubled and more challenging market,” she says, adding the company is profitable.
  • The company is close to finalizing bankers, she says. Axios reported in February that the process was underway.

Context: Rokt announced a secondary transaction last December that valued the company at about $2.4 billion, up from around $1.95 billion when it raised its $325 million Series E.

Go deeper