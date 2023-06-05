Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Despite challenges, venture debt's not dead yet

Richard Collings

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and a potential rise in defaults, many thought venture debt would hit a wall, but industry sources tell Axios that 2023 volume could match historic levels.

Why it matters: With the exit environment largely frozen, there are late-stage companies in need of non-dilutive financing to get them to a sale or IPO when markets reopen.

Of note: Venture debt volume declined to $3.5 billion in Q1 from $7.5 billion in Q4 and from $8.3 billion for the same period a year prior, per PitchBook.

  • It's also the lowest quarterly volume since Q3 of 2017.

Yes, but: Lending to companies that have raised a C round of funding or later remains attractive, says David Spreng, CEO of venture debt lender Runway Growth Capital.

  • Later-stage companies are more predictable because they have scale, but if the company goes off track, there's still time to fix it, he says.
  • It's usually the last money to become profitable, Spreng adds.

Details: Spreng, in fact, believes that another $30 billion in venture debt deals will end up being completed in 2023, in line with previous years, something echoed by two other industry sources.

  • On the other hand, early-stage venture debt is under pressure as credit tightens and equity is harder to come by, industry sources say.
  • It makes more sense for companies that are raising or have raised B rounds or earlier to simply raise more equity rather than resorting to venture debt, Spreng says.
  • An industry source noted that early-stage venture debt can be expensive and end up falling on the shoulders of VC investors rather than the company itself.

Reality check: Venture debt is best reserved for companies edging around cash flow breakeven that can get them to a sale or IPO, or even finance an acquisition, an industry source says.

State of play: Some of the leading lenders in the space include BDCs Hercules, Horizon Technology, Trinity Capital and TriplePoint Venture Growth, according to PitchBook.

  • They and firms like them will be able to fill the void of a major market participant such as SVB, PitchBook notes.
  • The data provider went on to point out in a report that net incomes remain at high or record levels, concluding that the overall outlook remains positive.

The bottom line: "Venture debt is far from dead," Spreng says.

Go deeper