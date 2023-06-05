Despite challenges, venture debt's not dead yet

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and a potential rise in defaults, many thought venture debt would hit a wall, but industry sources tell Axios that 2023 volume could match historic levels.

Why it matters: With the exit environment largely frozen, there are late-stage companies in need of non-dilutive financing to get them to a sale or IPO when markets reopen.

Of note: Venture debt volume declined to $3.5 billion in Q1 from $7.5 billion in Q4 and from $8.3 billion for the same period a year prior, per PitchBook.

It's also the lowest quarterly volume since Q3 of 2017.

Yes, but: Lending to companies that have raised a C round of funding or later remains attractive, says David Spreng, CEO of venture debt lender Runway Growth Capital.

Later-stage companies are more predictable because they have scale, but if the company goes off track, there's still time to fix it, he says.

It's usually the last money to become profitable, Spreng adds.

Details: Spreng, in fact, believes that another $30 billion in venture debt deals will end up being completed in 2023, in line with previous years, something echoed by two other industry sources.

On the other hand, early-stage venture debt is under pressure as credit tightens and equity is harder to come by, industry sources say.

It makes more sense for companies that are raising or have raised B rounds or earlier to simply raise more equity rather than resorting to venture debt, Spreng says.

An industry source noted that early-stage venture debt can be expensive and end up falling on the shoulders of VC investors rather than the company itself.

Reality check: Venture debt is best reserved for companies edging around cash flow breakeven that can get them to a sale or IPO, or even finance an acquisition, an industry source says.

State of play: Some of the leading lenders in the space include BDCs Hercules, Horizon Technology, Trinity Capital and TriplePoint Venture Growth, according to PitchBook.

They and firms like them will be able to fill the void of a major market participant such as SVB, PitchBook notes.

The data provider went on to point out in a report that net incomes remain at high or record levels, concluding that the overall outlook remains positive.

The bottom line: "Venture debt is far from dead," Spreng says.