Despite challenges, venture debt's not dead yet
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and a potential rise in defaults, many thought venture debt would hit a wall, but industry sources tell Axios that 2023 volume could match historic levels.
Why it matters: With the exit environment largely frozen, there are late-stage companies in need of non-dilutive financing to get them to a sale or IPO when markets reopen.
Of note: Venture debt volume declined to $3.5 billion in Q1 from $7.5 billion in Q4 and from $8.3 billion for the same period a year prior, per PitchBook.
- It's also the lowest quarterly volume since Q3 of 2017.
Yes, but: Lending to companies that have raised a C round of funding or later remains attractive, says David Spreng, CEO of venture debt lender Runway Growth Capital.
- Later-stage companies are more predictable because they have scale, but if the company goes off track, there's still time to fix it, he says.
- It's usually the last money to become profitable, Spreng adds.
Details: Spreng, in fact, believes that another $30 billion in venture debt deals will end up being completed in 2023, in line with previous years, something echoed by two other industry sources.
- On the other hand, early-stage venture debt is under pressure as credit tightens and equity is harder to come by, industry sources say.
- It makes more sense for companies that are raising or have raised B rounds or earlier to simply raise more equity rather than resorting to venture debt, Spreng says.
- An industry source noted that early-stage venture debt can be expensive and end up falling on the shoulders of VC investors rather than the company itself.
Reality check: Venture debt is best reserved for companies edging around cash flow breakeven that can get them to a sale or IPO, or even finance an acquisition, an industry source says.
State of play: Some of the leading lenders in the space include BDCs Hercules, Horizon Technology, Trinity Capital and TriplePoint Venture Growth, according to PitchBook.
- They and firms like them will be able to fill the void of a major market participant such as SVB, PitchBook notes.
- The data provider went on to point out in a report that net incomes remain at high or record levels, concluding that the overall outlook remains positive.
The bottom line: "Venture debt is far from dead," Spreng says.