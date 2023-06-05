Subway auction nears finish line as suitor list narrows

Subway could ink a deal as early as July, Bloomberg reports, citing sources familiar, with several parties, including Roark Capital and TDR Capital still in the mix.

Why it matters: The fruition of the restaurant chain’s deal will underscore what appetite there is for large deals given the tight financing market.

The intrigue: The deal could fetch over $9 billion, which is down from $10 billion, per Bloomberg, and several parties are reported to be going into these discussions as co-investors or even a club deal.

Subway reportedly lined up some $5 billion in financing to support a buyout.

Per Bloomberg: "While JPMorgan is offering some financing to the eventual buyer, bidders are free to choose their own source of debt, the people said."

Of note: The list of suitors has narrowed as Bain Capital and TPG are no longer in the auction process, Bloomberg says.

The big picture: Subway, which has about 37,000 franchise-operated locations worldwide, is contending with squeezed profitability as it overhauls its stores and menus to stave off competition.

Meanwhile, bankruptcies of quick-service restaurant operators are up, as increased costs and lower sales cut into margins, making it difficult for franchises to comply with lending covenants.

A Subway spokesperson couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.