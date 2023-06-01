Productsup eyes M&A targets

Share on email (opens in new window)

Productsup, a Berlin-based channel management platform for retailers, has its eye on acquisitions, co-founder Marcel Hollerbach tells Axios.

Why it matters: Valuations have come down for startups crunched by economic conditions, creating an environment ripe for M&A.

Details: Productsup, which helps retailers manage product-to-consumer information value chains, seeks profitable businesses that can help it expand geographically, Hollerbach says.

This could be in companies in France, Southern Europe, or parts of Asia, he says.

Productsup could also look to add new features to its capabilities via acquisitions, like marketing or digital-shelf analytics.

What they’re saying: “It’s an interesting time right now, especially if you are decently funded,” he says, noting the valuation environment has yielded myriad opportunities.

“Because we are big enough of an organization now to be able to digest basically, new targets…we will have a playbook on how to buy and acquire and integrate,” he says.

Catch up fast: Productsup raised a $70 million Series B last year, led by European growth equity firm Bregal Milestone with participation from Nordwind Capital.

The company acquired World of Content last year to add product content syndication and smoother vendor-retailer collaboration to its product consumer platform.

Ikea, Sephora, Home Depot, Macy’s and Aldi are among its customers.

What’s next: While Europe is still its core market, North America is its fastest-growing region, Hollerbach says.