BurgerFi's new CEO seeks to bring stability

BurgerFi International, the parent of fast-casual chains BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, hopes to find stability under newly minted CEO Carl Bachmann.

Why it matters: The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-based restaurant operator is now on its fourth CEO since announcing its intent to go public via a merger with the special purpose acquisition company Opes Acquisition Corp. in 2020.

Details: Bachmann, who hails from Smashburger where he served as president, will assume the role effective July 10.

What they're saying: In an interview with Axios, Bachmann says he doesn't intend to spend his time sitting behind a desk, but out in the field to understand the challenges the chain and its franchisees face.

The goal is to add more locations, both corporate and franchisees, but first, the business needs to be fixed, he says.

Bachmann says the brands also need to be omnichannel, noting that adding third-party delivery can be profitable, but it has to be its own channel.

Delivery could be offered as a subscription service, he notes, adding that price increases can also defer costs.

But the challenge is that the beverage component, which is a high-margin product, is left out, Bachmann notes.

Reality check: The key is consistency in leadership and management style and reducing turnover, Bachmann says.

Catch up fast: Bachmann takes the reins from Ian Baines, who is retiring from the role effective June 7.

Baines was promoted to CEO after BurgerFi completed the acquisition of Anthony's, where he served in the same role, for nearly $157 million in late 2021.

He replaced Julio Ramirez, a former Burger King executive, who was named CEO only a year prior.

Of note: The company is facing a lawsuit from investors who claim BurgerFi overpaid to acquire Anthony's, which they say resulted in a significant loss in stock value, per Law 360.