BurgerFi's new CEO seeks to bring stability

Richard Collings
BurgerFi International, the parent of fast-casual chains BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, hopes to find stability under newly minted CEO Carl Bachmann.

Why it matters: The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.-based restaurant operator is now on its fourth CEO since announcing its intent to go public via a merger with the special purpose acquisition company Opes Acquisition Corp. in 2020.

Details: Bachmann, who hails from Smashburger where he served as president, will assume the role effective July 10.

What they're saying: In an interview with Axios, Bachmann says he doesn't intend to spend his time sitting behind a desk, but out in the field to understand the challenges the chain and its franchisees face.

  • The goal is to add more locations, both corporate and franchisees, but first, the business needs to be fixed, he says.
  • Bachmann says the brands also need to be omnichannel, noting that adding third-party delivery can be profitable, but it has to be its own channel.
  • Delivery could be offered as a subscription service, he notes, adding that price increases can also defer costs.
  • But the challenge is that the beverage component, which is a high-margin product, is left out, Bachmann notes.

Reality check: The key is consistency in leadership and management style and reducing turnover, Bachmann says.

Catch up fast: Bachmann takes the reins from Ian Baines, who is retiring from the role effective June 7.

Of note: The company is facing a lawsuit from investors who claim BurgerFi overpaid to acquire Anthony's, which they say resulted in a significant loss in stock value, per Law 360.

  • Since trading at more than $15 in March 2021, BurgerFi's stock price has fallen — first rapidly, then steadily, to close yesterday at $1.27 per share.
