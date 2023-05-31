Bacardi nears deal to buy Ilegal Mezcal

Share on email (opens in new window)

Bacardi, the Bermuda-based spirits group, is nearing a deal to acquire spirits brand Ilegal Mezcal at less than $200 million, Bloomberg reports citing sources.

Why it matters: Spirits surpassed beer in U.S. market share in 2022 for the first time, fueled by cocktail culture.

Details: Bacardi is an existing investor in the brand alongside PE firm VMG Partners and has the right of first refusal in a sale, Bloomberg wrote.

The bidder invested in the maker of mezcal, which is made from agave, back in 2017.

Catch up fast: Ilegal Mezcal's founding goes back to 2004, when John Rexer stocked his bar in Guatemala with the liquor from Oaxaca, Mexico, per Bloomberg.

Flashback: Family-owned Bacardi is not new to dealmaking, picking up tequila maker Patrón for $5.1 billion in 2018.

Earlier this year it gained majority control of rapper Jay-Z's premium Cognac brand D’Ussé, following a legal battle.

In 2020 it bought cocktail maker Tails, with the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage category spiking.

State of play: As the popularity of tequila and mezcal has grown, spirits conglomerates have been active in making investments in the space.

Pernod Ricard acquired a majority stake in Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal in 2017.

The spirits maker then bought a majority stake in Código 1530 Tequila last year.

Davide Campari-Milano, meanwhile, acquired Montelobos Mezcal in 2019 and Diageo bought Mezcal Unión in 2021 via a deal for Casa UM in 2021.

Neither Bacardi nor Ilegal Mezcal responded to a request for comment.