Smarty helps to bring down shipping costs for consumers

Smarty, a Los Angeles-based e-commerce coupon startup, has introduced a membership service designed to save consumers money on shipping and returns.

Why it matters: The launch comes as the company preps for an exit, CEO Vipin Porwal tells Axios, noting Smarty is in advanced talks with a handful of prospective buyers.

Porwal declined to disclose additional details about the sale process and desired valuation.

The big picture: Consumers accustomed to free shipping and returns are now being met with additional fees as retailers try to solve their own return challenges.

By the numbers: For every $1 billion in sales, the average retailer will have about $165 million in merchandise returns, according to the National Retail Federation.

Plus, for every $100 in returned merchandise taken, they stand to lose around $10.40 in return fraud.

What's happening: To address this, Smarty is launching ShipmentsFree.com, which will give consumers access to a range of shipping and return rebates for online purchases of up to $100 a month.

This service will also apply to rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, grocery delivery like Instacart and moving-truck rentals.

What they’re saying: “We want to give shoppers the freedom to shop where they want online without letting shipping fees limit their choices,” Porwal said in a prepared statement.

Such a service also helps smaller businesses as they try to keep up with shipping behemoths like Amazon.

Catch up fast: Smarty started offering health and prescription discounts earlier this year as well, as it aims to expand into other categories.