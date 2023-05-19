Retail earnings in Q1 are a mixed bag

Share on email (opens in new window)

Discount giant Walmart headlined a mixed bag of earnings results reported by retailers this week, though the overall takeaway is consumers are still spending.

Why it matters: Distressed retailers face enough headwinds with interest rates climbing, so a pullback in consumption would only add to their woes.

Details: Walmart said its revenue in Q1 was up 7.6%, fueled by grocery and a 26% jump in e-commerce sales globally.

As a result, it raised its full-year guidance, with CFO John Rainey pointing out that consumers are still buying, even as they wait for bargains and rein in discretionary spending.

The discounter was joined by companies such as TJX, the parent of off-price banners T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods, which said its net sales rose 3% in Q1, though it missed expectations.

Zoom out: Buttressing Rainey's view on the consumer, the U.S. Census Bureau earlier this week announced advanced estimates for U.S. retail, including a 0.4% month-over-month increase in seasonally adjusted sales.

Year over year, sales in April increased 1.6%, it added.

Yes, but: Home-related categories continue to struggle, with sales for home furnishings, electronics and appliances, and building materials or home improvement all shrinking since the beginning of the year, per Census.

Home Depot, for example, said on Wednesday sales declined 4.2% in Q1, resulting in its biggest earnings miss in years.

That follows a pandemic boom in home improvement sales as consumers hunkered down.

Meanwhile: Target said its sales held steady in Q1, growing 0.5%, though it noted consumer pullback in spending on discretionary and a focus on necessities.

Be smart: The pullback isn't a surprise, considering how spending on the home was augmented during the pandemic.