Food tech startup Foodberry raising $15M Series A

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Foodberry, a Boston-based food tech startup, is raising a $15 million Series A round that will close by the end of this year, CEO Marty Kolewe tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: After taking years to hone its product and branding, the B2B provider of plant-based packaging is finally coming to market this year.

Details: Prospective investors will include its multinational B2B partners, Kolewe says.

The raise coincides with commercial launch milestones and proceeds will be invested in accelerating growth, he says.

Foodberry has raised around $13 million in seed financing since 2019, Kolewe says.

How it works: Foodberry has reverse-engineered fruit skins, creating edible, non-permeable, plant-based coatings from fruit and vegetable fibers that can replace packaging such as plastic.

Theoretically, its products could be sold alongside apples and oranges, with coatings akin to that of tomato or blueberry.

Foodberry is working with various CPG companies, including an unnamed $1 billion-plus coffee brand.

Catch up fast: The startup has partnered with dairy-free ice cream company NadaMoo to develop a line of frozen snack treats.

It's also been working with a startup in New York City that uses its wrapping for fruit.

Flashback: Foodberry, once known as Incredible Foods, was founded in 2012 under the original name WikiFoods by Harvard professor David Edwards.

The initial premise was to make sustainable and edible packaging inspired by fruit skins.

It earned recognition from Time magazine in 2014 for creating what was deemed an edible wrapper.

What's next: Currently, the company co-manufactures products in its facility in Boston, but the business model will rely mainly on royalty and tech transfers, Kolewe says.

What they're saying: "We are a technology company. We are providing real innovation that's better for people and actually makes an impact, so let's partner up with some major players," Kolewe says.