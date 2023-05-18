Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Food tech startup Foodberry raising $15M Series A

Richard Collings
Bite-sized balls of cheese are wrapped in edible packaging.

Photo: Courtesy of Foodberry

Foodberry, a Boston-based food tech startup, is raising a $15 million Series A round that will close by the end of this year, CEO Marty Kolewe tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: After taking years to hone its product and branding, the B2B provider of plant-based packaging is finally coming to market this year.

Details: Prospective investors will include its multinational B2B partners, Kolewe says.

  • The raise coincides with commercial launch milestones and proceeds will be invested in accelerating growth, he says.
  • Foodberry has raised around $13 million in seed financing since 2019, Kolewe says.

How it works: Foodberry has reverse-engineered fruit skins, creating edible, non-permeable, plant-based coatings from fruit and vegetable fibers that can replace packaging such as plastic.

  • Theoretically, its products could be sold alongside apples and oranges, with coatings akin to that of tomato or blueberry.
  • Foodberry is working with various CPG companies, including an unnamed $1 billion-plus coffee brand.

Catch up fast: The startup has partnered with dairy-free ice cream company NadaMoo to develop a line of frozen snack treats.

  • It's also been working with a startup in New York City that uses its wrapping for fruit.

Flashback: Foodberry, once known as Incredible Foods, was founded in 2012 under the original name WikiFoods by Harvard professor David Edwards.

  • The initial premise was to make sustainable and edible packaging inspired by fruit skins.
  • It earned recognition from Time magazine in 2014 for creating what was deemed an edible wrapper.

What's next: Currently, the company co-manufactures products in its facility in Boston, but the business model will rely mainly on royalty and tech transfers, Kolewe says.

What they're saying: "We are a technology company. We are providing real innovation that's better for people and actually makes an impact, so let's partner up with some major players," Kolewe says.

Go deeper