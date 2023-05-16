Restaurant tech startup Tre'dish raising $30M Series A

Tre'dish, the Toronto-based restaurant tech provider, is raising a $30 million Series A round, CEO Peter Hwang tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Independent restaurant operators need software tools that help them manage costs, like the increase in the price of labor and ingredients.

Details: Proceeds from the round, to be raised over the next three to four months, will primarily be invested in growth, Hwang says.

The startup raised a $10 million seed round in 2021.

Driving the news: Tre'dish is launching a SaaS platform today that encompasses a suite of tools and infrastructure to help small businesses operate more cost-effectively.

It includes a buying group, where small businesses can leverage their collective power to lower their food costs, and cost management tools.

Also on offer is an e-commerce store builder to create a digital storefront, AI marketing tools to reach a wider audience, and pop-up kitchens for food preparation.

In addition, there are health and safety tools to help a restaurant operator comply with commercial-grade food preparation standards and regulations.

How it works: In exchange for using Tre'dish's platform, the SaaS provider extracts an 8% commission fee from sales.

What's next: Data collected from businesses will guide Tre'dish on where to launch local marketplaces for these restaurant operators, Hwang says.

The first market is being launched in Toronto, to be followed by cities such as Chicago, Vancouver, San Diego and Los Angeles, he says.

For now, Tre'dish is focused on the North American market, but international is on the horizon with the United Kingdom at the top of the list.

Be smart: Even before the challenges posed by the pandemic, independent restaurant operators' margins were below 5%, Hwang says.

With the increase in costs across the board, 2023 will remain a difficult operating environment for mom-and-pop shops.

Meanwhile, the market opportunity to create an independent operating system for these operators is worth some $150 billion, Hwang says.

The bottom line: "Countless food entrepreneurs work day and night, seven days a week, to keep their businesses afloat. This is a huge driver behind why Tre’dish was founded," Hwang said in a statement.