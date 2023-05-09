Financing startup 8fig raises $140M Series B

Share on email (opens in new window)

8fig co-founders, from L to R, are Assaf Dagan, Roei Yellin and Yaron Shapira. Photo: Courtesy of 8fig

8fig, which offers tools and financing to online retailers for supply chain management, raised a $140 million Series B round, co-founder Roei Yellin tells Axios.

Why it matters: The Austin, Texas-based startup is providing much-needed financing for early-stage e-commerce companies at a time when working capital is limited and expensive.

Details: The Series B includes a $100 million credit facility being provided by Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, Yellin says.

The aim of the credit facility specifically is to deploy more capital to clients, he says.

It also includes $40 million in equity financing led by Koch Disruptive Technologies, with participation from existing investors Battery Ventures, Localglobe, Hetz and the Jesselson family, he says.

Proceeds from the equity raise will be invested in the startup's growth efforts, particularly its product offering.

It brings 8fig's total funding to $196.5 million, according to an announcement emailed by the company.

How it works: The idea is to help online sellers with six-figure sales turn into ones with eight-figure sales, Yellin explains.

Non-secured financing is provided incrementally on an as-needed basis to primarily fund inventory, he says.

For every $100 lent to produce a startup's goods, 8fig gets $108 to $110 back as the inventory is sold.

As a result, an online seller's growth is not limited due to a lack of inventory or stock outs.

Zoom in: 8fig's AI CXO technology also makes automated decisions using real-time sales, inventory and supply chain data to help sellers react faster, according to the company.

The average client has 53 supply chain events in a year that generate about $2.5 million in sales.

8fig's CXO consolidates these events into a single business plan, per the company.

Catch up fast: 8fig, which also has operations in Tel Aviv, Israel, was co-founded by CEO Yaron Shapira, CTO Assaf Dagan and CRO Roei Yellin in 2020.