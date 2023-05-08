Share on email (opens in new window)

Amy's Kitchen, a Petaluma, Calif.-based maker of organic prepared food, will begin selling family-sized offerings of its best-selling entrées, company president Paul Schiefer tells Axios.

Why it matters: Larger sizes will provide households with a convenient alternative to delivery at a relatively affordable price during a time of inflation.

Details: The launch comes in September with the back-to-school season in full swing, a company spokesperson said in an email.

In addition, Amy's will sell multi-pack burritos beginning in August, with either dairy or vegan cheese.

In a recent study by the company, it found that 69% of parents struggle to find healthier convenient meals.

It also found that 73% of parents serve more canned, frozen, or ready-made meals during the back-to-school season.

By the numbers: Amy's currently produces roughly one million meals per day within its three facilities with 750,000 square feet of manufacturing space, Schiefer says.

Half of the brand's consumers are under the age of 45, he adds.

Though Schiefer declined to comment on the company's revenue, Amy's was previously projected to generate about $600 million in revenue in 2020.

Since its founding in 1987, before there was an organic standard, the company has had a 22% CAGR, he says.

Of note: Founders Andy and Rachel Berliner, who named the company after their daughter, continue to own and be involved in the business.

Zoom out: Last year the frozen meal category grew 8.6% to about $72 billion in sales, also according to the American Frozen Food Institute.

Frozen meals are also a sustainability play, helping consumers to cut back on food waste.

The big picture: After years of tepid growth leading up to the pandemic, frozen meal sales have boomed, growing 21.9% in 2020 alone, according to the American Frozen Food Institute.

Reality check: Brands such as Nestlé's Stouffer's and ConAgra's Banquet, which largely cater to an older consumer demographic, still eclipse Amy's in size, Schiefer notes.

What's next: The company launched a fast food concept called Amy's Drive Thru, with four locations and a fifth opening in Southern California, Schiefer says.

It sells plant-based burgers, pizza, and burritos in addition to salads, fries, and shakes, among other offerings, though some items contain dairy.

Catch up fast: Last year Amy's faced complaints from workers of unfair labor practices, including heavy workloads that could lead to injury.

The company invited the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and outside auditors to investigate.

"We wanted transparency," Schiefer says of the move.

Schiefer mentions that some claims were true — though he declined to comment on which ones — but denied claims over lack of clean drinking water and bathrooms.

Zoom in: Schiefer says the pandemic placed stress on the rituals and the fabric of the organization.

Workers were separated by plexiglass and required to wear goggles and masks.

Employee feedback sessions and celebrations for events such as birthdays were also eliminated for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, Amy's recently announced a number of management changes that included promoting Schiefer to president and the creation of a board of directors.