Shopify unloads logistics after acquiring Deliverr last year

Shopify is selling its logistics business, which includes Deliverr, to supply chain technology company Flexport, the companies announced today.

Why it matters: It's a quick reversal in strategy for the Ottawa, Ontario-based e-commerce company, which spent years building its own infrastructure.

Of note: Shopify acquired last-mile delivery startup Deliverr just last year for $2.1 billion.

Separately: The e-commerce company is reducing its workforce by 23%, which encompasses its exit from its logistics business, per an SEC filing.

Details: Shopify has agreed to sell the majority of its logistics business to Flexport in exchange for stock that represents 13% equity interest in the acquirer, also per an SEC filing.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2.

Catch up fast: Flexport has raised about $2.3 billion to date, including nearly $1 billion last year, per CNBC.

What they're saying: "Logistics was clearly a worthwhile side quest for us, and started to create the conditions for our main quest to succeed," CEO Tobias Lütke said in a statement.