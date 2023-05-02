Retail tech startup Mason to raise $100M

Mason, an e-commerce infrastructure provider, plans to raise $100 million over the next two years, co-founders Kausambi Manjita and Barada Sahu tell Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: By harnessing AI, the San Francisco-based online shopping engine is helping retailers become multi- or omnichannel.

Details: Proceeds will go toward expanding its network and its offering into markets around the world, onboarding a waiting list of retail customers.

Mason will also invest in increasing its capabilities and building out its infrastructure.

While the founders estimate $100 million will fund their needs, that figure could increase in the coming months as the company assesses its capital needs, Manjita says.

Mason plans to be profitable by the end of this year.

Catch up fast: Mason raised a $7.5 million seed round in October led by Accel and Ideaspring Capital.

Lightspeed India Partners, Mana VC, Gaingels, Core91 and VH Capital also participated.

By the numbers: After launching it two years ago, Mason's platform is now generating $1 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV), the co-founders say.

Last year revenue quadrupled, though they declined to comment on the exact amount.

So far 10,000 merchants globally are utilizing the sales engine, a number that the co-founders expect to double by the end of this year.

How. it works: The idea is to help merchants sidestep marketplaces offered by the likes of Amazon and Walmart, which extract a high percentage of those brands' online sales, Sahu says.

The other aim is to help retailers bring their shops to wherever consumers spend their time online, such as on TikTok, versus trying to convince shoppers to visit their sites.

This is achieved via the startup's AI-powered shopping engine.

For every transaction Mason helps a retailer generate, it charges a 15 basis points ticket rate.

The goal is to increase that to 100 basis points or 1%, which is still a comparatively low fee, Sahu says.

The big picture: Retailers need more solutions following privacy changes by Apple to its iOS.