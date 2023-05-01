As banks fail, retail bankruptcies rise

As the era of free money ends, an increasing number of retailers have been pushed into bankruptcy — serving as prospective targets for bargain-hunting acquirers.

Why it matters: After a relatively dry past couple of years, firms that specialize in retail restructurings and distressed situations are seeing a spike in business.

Driving the news: The failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Silvergate have had minimal impact on retail thus far — but First Republic's fall could shake consumer confidence and accelerate distressed situations.

Details: Headed into this year, inflation, rising interest rates and limited access to financing were posing going-concern hazards for the sector.

Those pre-existing conditions may be exacerbated if the Fed keeps hiking rates, bank failures continue or the government defaults on its debt, putting a chill on consumer spending.

Plus, home values — one demarcation of consumer wealth — are beginning to deteriorate, says Deborah Weinswig, CEO of Coresight Research.

Catch up fast: Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest casualty, following Chapter 11 filings by Serta Simmons and David's Bridal.

As of April 13, S&P noted nine bankruptcies, which included the household name Party City, among others.

That number compares starkly against just two bankruptcies filed by this same point a year ago.

Between the lines: Bankruptcies by the likes of BBBY and David's Bridal are emblematic of larger problems, says James Gellert, CEO of financial analytic firm RapidRatings.

Those issues include higher costs, tied to supply chain, materials, labor and interest in addition to restrictive capital, he tells Axios.

Inventory-related issues and consumer purchasing behavior also play a role, according to a lawyer who specializes in restructurings.

Trade creditors are more leery of supplying struggling retailers with goods without payment upfront, a scar left by the Toys R Us bankruptcy, he says.

State of play: Retailers rated by the rating agencies either as Caa1 or CCC+ or below are at the highest risk of default or even bankruptcy.

That group includes pharmacy chain Rite Aid, crafts retailer Jo-Ann Stores, auto retailer Carvana, discounter 99 Cents Only Stores and department store banner Belk.

Also on the rating agencies' watch list are eyewear retailer MyEyeDr., catalog business Augusta Sportswear, home goods retailer At Home, and boating and fishing chain West Marine.

Rounding out the list are auto body chain Service King, fabric maker Elevate Textiles, medical apparel maker Careismatic, and video-driven shopping provider Qurate.

Meanwhile: Retailers on Fitch's top market concern loans or bonds lists include some of the above names, along with pet supply e-commerce site Petmate, photo products retailer Shutterfly and licensed sports apparel maker Outerstuff.

The most vulnerable retail segments are pharmacy, personal care, department stores, home improvement, apparel and home furnishing, per S&P.

What's next: The biggest impact will be felt on the middle market, particularly regional retailers, Gellert says.

"The smaller the company, and the more private, the fewer options they have to maneuver," he says.

Be smart: A silver lining, at least for dealmakers, is an uptick in buying opportunities.

The sector will see an increase in M&A activity from well-funded strategics and PE, Gellert says.

Capital needs to be opportunistic this year, he adds.

For example, Authentic Brands Group picked up Boardriders, the rebranded Quiksilver, which was on distressed watch lists earlier this year.

The intrigue: Desirable retail real estate is in short supply but bankruptcies have made storefronts more readily available.

Wisconsin-based specialty retailer Johnson Fitness & Wellness picked up 17 MyFitnessStore.com locations to expand into Texas, for example.

The bottom line: "It's going to be a tough year," Gellert says.