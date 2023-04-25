Wonderbelly, which markets itself as a healthy-for-you antacid alternative to Tums, is planning a Series A as it plots more retail rollouts, CEO Noah Kraft tells Axios.

Why it matters: Over-the-counter products have drawn interest from consumer product goods companies, early-stage investors, biotech firms and large retailers.

Details: Wonderbelly expects to raise capital in the fourth quarter or early first quarter of next year, Kraft says.

He declined to disclose how much the Austin, Texas-based company will raise.

In the meantime, Wonderbelly is spending the next six months pouring over customer data and feedback from retail partners, including Target, Thrive Market and Grove Collaborative.

For instance, the company discovered a core demographic in pregnant women, who tend to experience heartburn and other digestive issues and are looking for cleaner alternatives, Kraft says.

The FDA-approved over-the-counter drug has talc-free ingredients and uses sustainable, aluminum packaging to house it.

By the numbers: Wonderbelly is on track to generate about $5 million to $7 million in revenue this year, and expects to surpass $25 million in sales by 2024, Kraft says.

Driving the news: Target has made a push to expand its OTC health and wellness offerings, adding Wonderbelly alongside products like the vitamin brand Care/of, the feminine care brand Proof and the gummies supplement Sugarbreak to its aisles.

What they’re saying: Kraft says much of the movement toward "cleaner" OTC products is driven by consumers.

What’s next: The company hopes to expand its products into other areas of gut health and position them as alternatives to brands like Pepto Bismol, GasAid and Lactaid.

Catch up fast: Wonderbelly has raised more than $5 million from Brand Project, Slow, AF Ventures and Sweet Leaf Tea founder Clayton Christopher.

The company also counts actress Demi Moore and singer Meghan Trainor as its investors.

State of play: The OTC wellness space has seen a handful of significant, strategic-driven deals.