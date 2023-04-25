Walmart offloads DTC, FullBeauty in buying mode
Walmart is exiting its portfolio of DTC businesses, a process underscored by its latest deal to sell the plus-sized brand Eloquii to FullBeauty.
Why it matters: Walmart has a history of buying, then shutting down or selling digital businesses, extracting e-commerce knowledge and talent to build its own online presence in the process.
Details: While terms of the transaction were not disclosed, FullBeauty financed the deal with cash, not debt, FullBeauty's CEO Jim Fogarty tells Axios.
- Fogarty says FullBeauty paid a $203 million dividend to its shareholders following a recap financing completed last August.
What's next: Eloquii will become the anchor tenant in a new online mall to cater to a younger demographic.
- Eloquii will be joined by brands SwimSuitsForAll and June+Vie in that new digital mall, the plus-sized conglomerate said.
- The acquirer's existing digital mall will continue to be home to WomanWithin, Roaman’s, Catherines, Jessica London, Ellos, KingSize, Brylane Home and OneStopPlus.
- FullBeauty continues to see opportunities to build out the business with buys of plus-sized, DTC-adjacent businesses, Fogarty says.
Of note: A strategic sale, additional dividend recaps, and an IPO are all exit options, but not in the near future, Fogarty says.
Catch up fast: Fullbeauty has been looking for deals in the plus-size category for the last year.
- The company noted that the plus-sized apparel sector generates about $81 billion in sales a year.
- FullBeauty's largest shareholders since emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019 include Goldman Sachs and Oaktree Capital Management.
Separately: Walmart went on an acquisition spree beginning in 2016 with Jet.com followed by Bonobos, ModCloth, Moosejaw and Eloquii, among several others, in the following years.
- While the discounter proceeded to shut down Jet.com and sold off most of its DTC holdings, those buys helped inform the building of its online business.
- It was necessary as the retail giant raced to go toe-to-toe with Amazon, a strategy that is paying off with Walmart's U.S. e-commerce sales growing 12% last year.
Zoom in: Walmart still owns home goods e-commerce site Hayneedle, a spokesperson told Axios.
- "As good stewards of our brands, we’re always open to the right opportunities but there are no current plans to sell Hayneedle," the spokesperson added.
Be smart: Walmart remains acquisitive, focusing now on retail tech companies — most recently Mexican electronic payments company Trafalgar.