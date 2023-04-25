Walmart offloads DTC, FullBeauty in buying mode

Walmart is exiting its portfolio of DTC businesses, a process underscored by its latest deal to sell the plus-sized brand Eloquii to FullBeauty.

Why it matters: Walmart has a history of buying, then shutting down or selling digital businesses, extracting e-commerce knowledge and talent to build its own online presence in the process.

Details: While terms of the transaction were not disclosed, FullBeauty financed the deal with cash, not debt, FullBeauty's CEO Jim Fogarty tells Axios.

Fogarty says FullBeauty paid a $203 million dividend to its shareholders following a recap financing completed last August.

What's next: Eloquii will become the anchor tenant in a new online mall to cater to a younger demographic.

Eloquii will be joined by brands SwimSuitsForAll and June+Vie in that new digital mall, the plus-sized conglomerate said.

The acquirer's existing digital mall will continue to be home to WomanWithin, Roaman’s, Catherines, Jessica London, Ellos, KingSize, Brylane Home and OneStopPlus.

FullBeauty continues to see opportunities to build out the business with buys of plus-sized, DTC-adjacent businesses, Fogarty says.

Of note: A strategic sale, additional dividend recaps, and an IPO are all exit options, but not in the near future, Fogarty says.

Catch up fast: Fullbeauty has been looking for deals in the plus-size category for the last year.

The company noted that the plus-sized apparel sector generates about $81 billion in sales a year.

FullBeauty's largest shareholders since emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019 include Goldman Sachs and Oaktree Capital Management.

Separately: Walmart went on an acquisition spree beginning in 2016 with Jet.com followed by Bonobos, ModCloth, Moosejaw and Eloquii, among several others, in the following years.

While the discounter proceeded to shut down Jet.com and sold off most of its DTC holdings, those buys helped inform the building of its online business.

It was necessary as the retail giant raced to go toe-to-toe with Amazon, a strategy that is paying off with Walmart's U.S. e-commerce sales growing 12% last year.

Zoom in: Walmart still owns home goods e-commerce site Hayneedle, a spokesperson told Axios.

"As good stewards of our brands, we’re always open to the right opportunities but there are no current plans to sell Hayneedle," the spokesperson added.

Be smart: Walmart remains acquisitive, focusing now on retail tech companies — most recently Mexican electronic payments company Trafalgar.

Zoom in: Walmart still owns home goods e-commerce site Hayneedle, a spokesperson told Axios.

"As good stewards of our brands, we’re always open to the right opportunities but there are no current plans to sell Hayneedle," the spokesperson added.

Be smart: Walmart remains acquisitive, focusing now on retail tech companies — most recently Mexican electronic payments company Trafalgar.