Bed Bath & Beyond liquidating as it sells assets

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey yesterday to begin a wind-down process as it seeks buyers for one or more of its assets.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a string of retail bankruptcies this year, and industry sources expect a steady pace for the rest of 2023.

Details: After a valiant effort by its management team to stave off bankruptcy and find a buyer, the home goods retailer ran out of financial options.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, a unit of investment firm Sixth Street Partners, is providing a $240 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) loan to fund the company.

BBBY listed total assets of $4.4 billion and total debt of $5.2 billion as of last November, per court documents.

BNY Mellon, which is the trustee for three tranches of nearly $1.2 billion in unsecured bonds, is listed as the top unsecured creditor.

Assets include the company's intellectual property, such as brand names Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and Wamsutta bedding.

What they're saying: "Bed Bath & Beyond’s probable liquidation is due to the company’s ongoing weak operations and cash drain, which would have likely continued even with a lower interest burden after shedding debt in bankruptcy," says David Silverman, a senior director at Fitch.

"BBBY serves as a stark reminder to all traditional brick-and-mortar stores: adapt to the fast-paced demands of modern consumers or risk sinking in today's hyper-competitive retail environment," says James Gellert, CEO of financial analytic firm RapidRatings.

"BBBY has made a heroic, yet likely quixotic, attempt to avoid bankruptcy," Gellert says.

The big picture: "BBBY's current financial struggles are emblematic of the challenges faced by highly leveraged companies in today's economic climate," he says.