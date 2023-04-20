Bed Bath & Beyond's time is running out
Facing imminent bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond has two last-gasp efforts ongoing.
Driving the news: The beleaguered home goods purveyor is reported to be preparing to file for bankruptcy within days, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Details: The two time-sensitive efforts include a plan to raise $300 million by selling shares and a reverse stock split.
What's happening: The company has cited April 26 as the deadline by which it needs to raise the cash in order to avoid bankruptcy.
- It's also the date when it is expected to file its 10-K.
- As of April 10, the company had raised $48.5 million, per the WSJ.
- At that time, it had 178 million shares to sell, which would net the retail roughly $70 million to $80 million given its stock price, also per the report.
Meanwhile, BBBY also set May 9 as the date for a shareholder vote on a reverse stock split.
What they're saying: Late April was seen as the time period BBBY was likely to file for bankruptcy because of what the company was communicating publicly, says Fitch Ratings senior director David Silverman.
- While it's the date when the company is expected to file its 10-K, it's unclear why it set the deadline for April 26, he tells Axios.
- The reverse stock split will have no impact on its ability to avoid bankruptcy, Silverman notes.
Be smart: Most companies would want to declare bankruptcy with a go-forward plan in place that would include interim financing, he says.
Reality check: Companies that declare bankruptcy aim to be cash generative, by shedding debt and lowering interest payments, but BBBY does not seem to be in that position, Silverman says.
What's next: The next question to be asking is what does bankruptcy look like and when does BBBY emerge, he says.
- The more time that passes without a financing solution, the chance of liquidation increases.
The bottom line: While it has generated a bit of capital here and there, it has not raised the funding it needs to remain a going concern and the business continues to get worse, Silverman says.
Bed Bath & Beyond did not respond to a request for comment.