Rally, a checkout platform for e-commerce merchants, raised $12 million to get retailers to rally behind its bespoke checkout, CEO Jordan Gal tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: About 70% of online shopping carts are abandoned, and around $260 billion worth of lost orders could be recoverable just by creating a better checkout flow and design, per CX research firm Baymard Institute.

Driving the news: The Series A investment was led by March Capital with participation from Felix Capital, Commerce Ventures, Afore Capital, Alumni Ventures and Kraken Ventures.

Portland, Oregon-based Rally previously raised $6 million in seed funding in 2021.

“What we did with the seed round is we built a great team with a great product,” Gal says. “This Series A money is now our basically coming-out-to-the-market, go-to-market resource."

Zoom in: The company will use the fresh capital to build its team and integrate into Magento, Salesforce, SAP, commerce tools and other large commerce and payment platforms.

It also aims to extend into enterprise and international markets and work with the largest merchants in the world.

How it works: Merchants typically have to accept the checkouts provided by the platforms on which they do business, which can often be full of friction for the consumer.

“With checkout, they really lose a ton of control,” Gal says.

Many shoppers are already attuned to checking out on Shopify or Amazon's one-click checkout, and “merchants need to meet that bar,” he says —without having to develop and maintain their own checkout.

Rally handles “all the plumbing and the connection to the backend,” freeing merchants to do whatever they want on the front end, he adds.

Rally also enables merchants to have as many checkouts as they want instead of sending them to the same page.

Of note: Gal and co-founder Rok Knez previously ran online checkout company CartHook, which supported merchants on the Shopify platform and was acquired by e-commerce company Pantastic in 2022.