David's Bridal preparing to file for bankruptcy

David's Bridal is preparing to file for bankruptcy, sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.

Why it matters: Should the company file, it would be the second trip through bankruptcy court for the Conshohocken, Pa.-based bridal retailer in just over four years, despite the post-pandemic wedding boom.

David's Bridal did not comment beyond telling Axios it is conducting a strategic review and pursuing a sale.

Driving the news: The Philadelphia Inquirer reported today that the company is laying off more than 9,000 employees.

The first round of layoffs occurred today, with more to come in May and June.

Catch up fast: Last week, The New York Times reported David's Bridal was weighing bankruptcy, advised by investment bank Houlihan Lokey, law firm Kirkland & Ellis and restructuring specialist Berkeley Research Group.

What they're saying: "We are evaluating our strategic options and a sale process is underway," a David's Bridal spokesperson says in an email.

"At this time, there are no updates to share and all stores are open to serve our customers," the spokesperson says.

Flashback: CPPIB Credit Investments, a subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, provided the retailer with a $70 million term loan in 2021 that matures in 2024 to fund operations.

Of note: Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management, which recently sold Boardriders to Authentic Brands Group, is a leading shareholder in David's Bridal.

Houlihan Lokey and Oaktree Capital Management declined to comment. Kirkland & Ellis and Berkeley Research Group did not respond to a request for comment.