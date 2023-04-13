SoftBank plans to sell almost all of its remaining shares in Alibaba, bringing its stake to about 3.8%, the Financial Times reports.

Why it matters: The retreat of one of the Chinese group’s longtime backers comes as the company seeks to restructure itself by splitting into six businesses.

What’s happening: The Japanese group has sold about $7.2 billion worth of the company’s shares this year via prepaid forward contracts. It sold $29 billion last year.

SoftBank has the option to buy back the shares through these contracts.

The Japanese company once owned 34% of Alibaba.

Catch up fast: As Axios reported, a big benefit of Alibaba's reorganization is that each division is now freed to focus on its own growth strategy.

A split-up or spinoff of its units makes it easier for the company if it were to face further regulatory scrutiny.

SoftBank and Alibaba declined to comment.