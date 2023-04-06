Staytuned Digital, a developer of e-commerce tools, has raised $34 million in equity and debt to support acquisition and development of software, CEO Serge Kassardjian tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Online shopping revenue is expected to top $1.5 trillion by 2027, according to Statista, after crossing $1 trillion for the first time in 2022.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce software application market brought in over $6.3 billion in revenues in 2021, and is projected to grow by more than $1.2 billion by 2025.

Details: Staytuned’s latest financing includes $9 million in equity and $25 million in debt.

TenOneTen Ventures led the equity portion of the round, with Rembrandt Venture Partners, Hawke Ventures, DragonX Capital, and FJ Labs participating.

Austin, Texas-based Tacora took the lead on the debt portion of the round.

Staytuned has raised $46.5 million to date.

What they’re saying: Staytuned focuses on software that sits atop the Shopify ecosystem and beyond, Kassardjian says.

“They [the investors] all had a thesis that the software in that ecosystem is high margin, high growth, and that we would be the perfect enablers of that,” Kassardjian says.

What’s next: The New York-based company has a robust pipeline of software that it wants to tap as targets or to build.

Staytuned is sitting on lots of customer data as well, Kassardjian says, which it intends to productize.

Catch up fast: Staytuned has made seven acquisitions so far.

Last year, it acquired Tabernapp, an app provider that enables automatic discounts on Shopify.

It also snagged Evey, a Shopify app that allows merchants to sell events directly from their store.

Kiwi, an app that helps brands create size charts and recommends sizes, was also added to the fold.

Zoom in: “The focus and the themes that we look for going forward and the ones that we will look for, help generate revenue for merchants by doing three things: conversion, retention, and increasing the lifetime value of a brand to the customer,” Kassardjian says.