Fanatics buys Italian sports merchandise company EPI

Fanatics, the sports merchandising giant, has extended it reach into Europe, acquiring EPI, an Italian sports merchandising company.

Why it matters: Fanatics already operates and online and retail stores for global sports organizations like the International Olympic Committee and Formula 1.

Catch up fast: The Jacksonville, Florida-based company is valued at $27 billion, after raising $1.5 billion in a new round of funding last month, Axios has confirmed.

The funding has added more fuel to its acquisition machine and fanned the flames of speculation about a potential IPO.

Details: Fanatics will also acquire The Pitch Football Store, a specialist omnichannel retailer in soccer.

The soon re-branded Fanatics Italy will operate within Fanatics' e-commerce and licensed sports merchandise business.

EPI owner Lorenzo Forte will run the business, but will report to global Fanatics Commerce co-presidents Chris Orton and Jack Boyle.

Fanatics didn't disclose any details of the transaction.

Context: Milan-based EPI was founded in 1996 and manages the official online and physical stores of AC Milan, Atalanta, Bologna, Fiorentina, Inter Milan, Juventus and Lazio.

It also has partnerships with Nike, Adidas and Puma and the Italian basketball team Olimpia Milano.

The company is also connected with the continent's soccer (um, football) culture, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and more.

The big picture: Founded in 2011, Fanatics has been gobbling up the sports merchandise and memorabilia market, but it also starting to make more forays into areas beyond its core business.