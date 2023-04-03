Prebiotic soda brand Poppi keeps growing
Poppi, a Dallas-based maker of gut-friendly soda, will reach sales of more than $100 million and is aiming to take share from big soda with the launch of its grape flavor, co-founder Allison Ellsworth tells Axios.
Why it matters: By offering traditional flavors and packaging, Poppi aims to convince consumers to drink its beverages instead of soda.
Details: The grape version will also be sold in retailers such as Kroger and Target, she says.
- Poppi already offers familiar flavors such as cola, root beer and orange.
What's next: Walmart is currently conducting a test with Poppi in 500 of its stores while Costco is testing it in the Midwest and Southern California.
- The wholesale club plans to introduce the functional beverage to other regions based on strong sales results, Ellsworth says.
- Poppi is also working on a holiday flavor it has yet to reveal.
By the numbers: Poppi will exceed well over $100 million in sales after three years of having its products on store shelves, Ellsworth says.
- The company expects to have triple-digit growth this year alone, she says.
- It will grow the number of stores it is sold in from between 22,000 and 25,000 currently to 30,000 by the end of the year, Ellsworth says.
Catch up fast: Poppi raised a $25 million Series B in December, with Cavu Consumer Partners providing most of the company's financing to date. Ellsworth says Poppi is three years away or less from an IPO or sale.
- The brand built out its direct store delivery (DSD) distribution network to help it develop stronger relationships with retailers and obtain better displays.
- Inking a distribution deal with a strategic, coupled with an investment — which could then lead to an acquisition is an attractive potential option, she says.
- "We would love to work something out" with a strategic in the near future, Ellsworth says, noting that although Poppi has held discussions, there's nothing immediately planned.
Yes, but: She cautions that Poppi is still small for the large strategic players.
- Niche players like Jones Soda could provide partnership opportunities, and Poppi's DSD capabilities keep the company's liquidity options open, she says.